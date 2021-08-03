Parliament of Owls lantern parade likely to be a hoot

A group of owls is called a parliament. This originates from C.S. Lewis’ description of a meeting of owls in “The Chronicles of Narnia.”
The tiniest owl in the world is the elf owl, which is 5- 6 inches tall and weighs about 1½ ounces. The largest North American owl, in appearance, is the great gray owl, which is up to 32 inches tall, according to the Audobon Society.
Many owl species have asymmetrical ears.
These facts might help you create an authentic looking entry for next week’s Parliament of Owls lantern parade at Colony Square in Midtown.
“Parliament of Owls is a black + white owl themed lantern parade based in community participation. Everyone is invited to make an owl lantern and fly together through the streets of Midtown Atlanta on August 14,” the event’s website states.
The parade is a Chantelle Rytter Project with the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons and the Black Sheep Ensemble.
Rytter is the queen of the lantern parade, hosting events along the Beltline and in Decatur through the years.
Schedule of events
- 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6, 11 and 13: Owl lantern kits will be available for purchase + workshop on the Plaza Patio
- 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14: Official lantern parade takes flight in the Plaza at Colony Square
Parade attire: Black + white only
Parade route: Click here for the map
Workshop details
- Owl lantern kits for sale: $15-$25
- Come at 6 p.m. for a good seat
- Scissors, glue, instructions and good company provided
- BYO drinks + snacks from any of the onsite restaurants
- Take your lantern to go if needed
- Owl lantern kits also for sale Aug. 7-14 for $15-25 at Shep’s Midtown Ace Hardware, 860 Juniper St. NE, Atlanta GA 30308.
Safety
- Give each other space: Keep 6 feet behind the band and the owls next to you
- If you feel ill, stay home
- Wear a mask if you go inside any buildings at Colony Square
- Read and follow current CDC guidelines