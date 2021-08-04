Sip craft cocktails at no extra charge at boozy festival

Atlanta Wine Festivals and Spiral Entertainment are hosting the Atlanta Craft Cocktail Festival Saturday, Sept. 11. The event will be held at a new venue, Guardian Works on the Westside, beginning at 1 p.m.

“Enjoy craft cocktails, wine, seltzers, RTDs, mimosas, & beer, live music and DJ,” the Facebook event description said. “Tickets include entry, entertainment and all of your drinks, food will cost extra.”