Sip craft cocktails at no extra charge at boozy festival

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

There’s a craft cocktail waiting for you at an upcoming Atlanta festival.

Atlanta Wine Festivals and Spiral Entertainment are hosting the Atlanta Craft Cocktail Festival Saturday, Sept. 11. The event will be held at a new venue, Guardian Works on the Westside, beginning at 1 p.m.

ExploreAtlanta’s longest-running beer festival returns this summer

“Enjoy craft cocktails, wine, seltzers, RTDs, mimosas, & beer, live music and DJ,” the Facebook event description said. “Tickets include entry, entertainment and all of your drinks, food will cost extra.”

Advance tickets are $45. Purchase them at bigtickets.com. After Aug. 29, tickets will increase to $50. It’ll cost $60 at the door.

The 21-and-up event is rain or shine; if it rains, covered and indoor space is available. No pets are allowed. Outside food and drinks are not allowed. Attendees are encouraged to use ride-shares or walk. Be sure to drink responsibly before 4:45 p.m. — that’s when they will stop serving alcohol.

ExploreAtlanta Chili Cook Off will bring heat to Dunwoody this October

Guardian Works is the newest venue on Atlanta’s Westside. It’s an event space at the 19-acre development Echo Street West. It’s a renovated 1908 brick and beam building with 8,000 square feet of double-height conditioned indoor space and a 4,000 square foot covered patio and a 10,000 square foot front courtyard.

Atlanta Craft Cocktail Festival

1 p.m-5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Guardian Works: 755 Echo St. NW, Atlanta

Cost: $45 in advance, $50 after Aug. 29 and $60 at the door

