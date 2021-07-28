ajc logo
Netherworld announces dates, hours for 25th anniversary season

WSBTV.com's Nelson Hicks checks out Netherworld following the haunted attraction's move from Norcross to Stone Mountain.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Famed haunted house in Gwinnett County offers two nightmare experiences for 2021

Netherworld returns this year for it’s 25th anniversary, and it’s scaring up some new ways to make you scream with fright.

Fans of classic horror won’t want to miss Rise of the Netherspawn. “In the deepest caverns below the cursed city of Whyshburg, an ancient creature summons an army of horrific nightmares led by the twin abominations Fear and Terror, as a colossal storm of shadows engulfs the world to conceal this army of horrors from the Netherworld,” according to a press release.

If you’re looking for a mind-melting adventure using 3D technology, “you can put on 3D glasses to explore a top secret facility filled with bizarre rips in the very fabric of reality, confront malignant alien life forms and find a way to make them Return to Planet X,” which is the name of Netherworld’s other experience this year.

“Our 25th anniversary is a huge milestone that we are very proud of,” said Ben Armstrong, co-creator of Netherworld Haunted House. “We wouldn’t be where we are without the devoted haunt fans that have made Netherworld a Halloween tradition in the Atlanta area and beyond! We have a ton of new amazingly terrifying surprises for everyone to experience and a lot of classic characters from our history-making a triumphant comeback. It will definitely be an unforgettable season of screams.”

Five years ago Netherworld moved from its building off Jimmy Carter Boulevard to a new home in Stone Mountain. This year’s screams will begin in September and continue into November.

Hours

September: 7 – 11 p.m.

Monday – Thursday in October: 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday in October: 7 p.m. – midnight

Sunday in October: 7 – 11 p.m.

November: 7 – 11 p.m.

Dates

Sept. 24-25

Oct. 1-3, 6-10, 12-17, 19-31

Nov. 5-7 and 12-13

Where

1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain, Ga. 30087

Tickets

Tickets will be available to purchase soon at www.fearworld.com. Capacity will be limited this season because of COVID-19, and all tickets are date and time specific and include entry into both Rise of the Netherspawn and Return to Planet X in 3D.

