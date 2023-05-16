Air conditioner not working? Here’s what to do when your HVAC breaks

Identify the problem

There are a number of common causes for AC units to stop working during a heat wave. For starters, it is important to check your filter. HVAC filters should be changed roughly every three months, as an old or dirty filter can cause dirt to build up in the system’s ducts. If you have access to your HVAC’s ducts, which are often found either in a home’s attic or crawlspace, check that the duct seals are still in tact and that pests have not torn the insulation for nesting. Next, check your circuit breaker.

Sometimes HVAC units can trip a breaker, meaning you need to flip the breaker back into the on position. Lastly, if all else fails, make a note of what the HVAC system is and is not doing so that you can effectively inform a technician about your problem.