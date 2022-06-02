The wrong air conditioner could leave buyers cold on your house

“AC systems (according to most home inspectors I’ve worked with) have a life expectancy of approximately 20 years,” Carnahan said. “If a home has a system that is approaching, at, or beyond this life expectancy, then it is probably time to consider replacing the system.”

AC system is working too hard

If an AC system is working too hard or not at all, potential home buyers may not even be aware when they have the property inspected. It is difficult to test air conditioning units when the weather lowers under a certain temperature. Keep the weather in mind if you are concerned with the AC unit in a home for sale.

A new AC unit can cost thousands, and many homebuyers will request that a unit be repaired or replaced if they feel something may be wrong with the system, Carnahan said.