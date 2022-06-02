BreakingNews
UMC Conference overwhelmingly approved disaffiliation for some
ajc logo
X

The wrong air conditioner could leave buyers cold on your house

Combined ShapeCaption
Will Our Air Conditioners Kill Us? The hotter the earth gets, the more societies depend upon air conditioning. But AC dependance means more dependence on fossil fuels. Vast scientific consensus warns that fossil fuel dependence is harmful to an environment conducive to human life. A new study estimates that by 2050, increased AC usage will cause approximately 1,000 additional deaths. Per the study, this could amount to a $9 billion annual drain on the economy. The estimate is based on models th

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Don’t let outdated AC devalue your home

Improving your home’s value is, unfortunately, not as easy as simply having the newest appliances. If you want to have the highest value house, you need to have the best. When it comes to air conditioners, newer is not always better and identifying a well-functioning AC is about more than if it turns on and off.

According to Homes and Gardens, here are the three things to watch out for when it comes to the unit that keeps you cool:

AC too small for the space

Just because your AC works does not mean that your unit is perfect for your home. A small air conditioner may not be up to the task of cooling your home effectively, leading to higher than necessary energy bills and a less comfortable living space.

“In many older homes, there are no ‘high returns’ on the second floor and on any higher levels,” RE/MAX realtor agent Michael Carnahan told Homes and Gardens. “Because of this, the system has no way to remove hot air from the upper level(s), making it difficult, if not impossible, to cool these areas down. If a system that is too small, or if a system that lacks the returns discussed, the result is usually a buyer who becomes less interested or who feels as though the home is overpriced.”

ExploreHome buyers beware: Atlanta just made top 5 ‘most overpriced’ list

AC system is too old

Old AC units are not necessarily bad, but older units are more likely to become inefficient from years of use or improper maintenance.

“AC systems (according to most home inspectors I’ve worked with) have a life expectancy of approximately 20 years,” Carnahan said. “If a home has a system that is approaching, at, or beyond this life expectancy, then it is probably time to consider replacing the system.”

ExploreFrom cracked pipes to damp decks: 6 things a home inspector might miss

AC system is working too hard

If an AC system is working too hard or not at all, potential home buyers may not even be aware when they have the property inspected. It is difficult to test air conditioning units when the weather lowers under a certain temperature. Keep the weather in mind if you are concerned with the AC unit in a home for sale.

A new AC unit can cost thousands, and many homebuyers will request that a unit be repaired or replaced if they feel something may be wrong with the system, Carnahan said.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
UMC Conference overwhelmingly approved disaffiliation for some 1h ago
These Methodist churches in Georgia want to break away over LGBTQ issues
4h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams puts guns and abortion in first attack on Brian Kemp
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox
Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme
2h ago
The Latest
Walmart and Gap partner for new kids’ furniture and decor line
54m ago
Honor your aging parents
6h ago
Historic Atlanta mansion by famed Swan House architect hits the market
8h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top