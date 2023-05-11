Best and worst foods to eat when managing IBS

Explore These foods have had the most serious recalls in the past years

Treatment of IBS requires lifestyle changes. While it sometimes includes medication, stress management is often prescribed as well. Those suffering from IBS must also be aware of any foods that worsen their symptoms. According to Harvard Medical School, the low FODMAP diet is a great way to curb IBS symptoms.

The low “Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And Polyols” diet is low on certain lactose, fructose, fructans, polylols and other foods, while being high in certain fruits, vegetables, proteins, nuts, seeds and grains.