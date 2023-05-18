X

Meteorite as old as the Earth smashes through New Jersey house

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
Scientists confirmed the rock is 4.56 billion years old

Residents of New Jersey’s Hopewell Township were in for a surprise on May 8, when a metallic-looking rock smashed through the roof of their home. Now scientists are saying the rock originated from space, and that it’s as old as our solar system.

“It appears whatever came from the sky fell through the roof of the top window that’s my dad’s bedroom,” homeowner Suzy Kop told CBS News. “We are thinking it’s a meteorite, came through here, hit the floor here because that’s completely damaged, it ricocheted up to this part of the ceiling and then finally rested on the floor there.”

Emergency responders arrived on the scene quickly. According to CBS News, no injuries were reported.

“They were afraid that, you know, because it fell from the sky, was it radioactive? Could we have a type of residue on us? So they scanned us and everything came back clear,” Kop said. “I thank God that my father was not here, no one was here, we weren’t hurt or anything.”

The office of Nathan Magee, chair of the physics department at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), was contacted by the Hopewell Township Police soon after the incident.

“It was obvious right away from looking at it that it was a meteorite in a class called stony chondrite,” Magee told Space.com. Chondrites make up 85% of the meteorites found on Earth, but most are found in Antarctica. Having a meteorite land in a populated area is an exceptional rarity.

Magee’s team consulted retired meteorite expert Jerry Delaney, a former steward of the meteorite collection at the American Museum of Natural History, for help.

Together, the team confirmed the meteorite to be 4.56 billion years old, roughly the age of the Earth and the surrounding solar system. The two-pound meteorite is “in excellent condition, and one of a very small number of similar witnessed chondrite falls known to science,” according to Magee.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

