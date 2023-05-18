Meteorite as old as the Earth smashes through New Jersey house

The office of Nathan Magee, chair of the physics department at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), was contacted by the Hopewell Township Police soon after the incident.

“It was obvious right away from looking at it that it was a meteorite in a class called stony chondrite,” Magee told Space.com. Chondrites make up 85% of the meteorites found on Earth, but most are found in Antarctica. Having a meteorite land in a populated area is an exceptional rarity.

Magee’s team consulted retired meteorite expert Jerry Delaney, a former steward of the meteorite collection at the American Museum of Natural History, for help.

Together, the team confirmed the meteorite to be 4.56 billion years old, roughly the age of the Earth and the surrounding solar system. The two-pound meteorite is “in excellent condition, and one of a very small number of similar witnessed chondrite falls known to science,” according to Magee.