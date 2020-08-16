Stacey Abrams, Sam Park added to DNC lineup

Sam Park, the first openly gay man to be elected to Georgia’s General Assembly, celebrates during a victory party. Park, a newly elected member to the state House from Gwinnett County, is also the only Asian-American serving in the Legislature. Branden Camp/Special

Also, Democrats plan a meaningful tribute to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis during the convention. And Abrams will headline an online rally earlier Thursday to press Congress to adopt a new Voting Rights Act in Lewis’ honor.

While Abrams has fast become a household name in political circles, Park is also emerging as a top Democratic figure. He won an upset victory in 2016 over a three-term Republican in the heart of suburban Gwinnett County, making him the first openly gay man elected to serve in the state Capitol.

Since his victory, he’s been a vocal advocate for the expansion of Medicaid – his mother’s battle with cancer inspired him to run – and the passage of hate-crimes laws and other anti-discriminatory measures. He’s also headlined a Georgia LGBTQ listening session for Biden’s campaign in June.

“I’m really honored and humbled,” said Park. “And I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to elect Democrats in November and help Joe Biden win.”