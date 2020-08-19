Jill Biden, AOC, Bill Clinton headline DNC 2020’s second night; Watch it here

Coming off the heels of speeches from Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders calling for action and unity in Monday night’s kickoff, Democrats’ all-virtual convention continues Tuesday evening.
Like Monday night’s slickly produced two-hour infomercial, most party and elected officials, activists and musical acts will be appearing from livestreams and pretaped videos from around the country.
Here’s what to watch on night two:
- Though Jill Biden is no stranger to the national stage after her husband’s eight years as vice president, she will be introducing herself to Americans as a potential first lady in a prime-time speech. Biden, a longtime community college teacher, will close out the program making a pitch for her husband.
- A speech from Bill Clinton is among the traditions that Democrats are including in Tuesday night’s programming. The former president has spoken at every Democratic National Convention since 1980, including giving powerful addresses that made the case in 2012 for Barack Obama and in 2016 for his wife, Hillary Clinton.
- Former president Jimmy Carter will also deliver an address.
- Tuesday night’s theme is “Leadership Matters.” Speeches will be given from former secretary of state and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry, progressive favorite Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, who co-chaired the committee that vetted running mates for Biden and helped him decide to select California Sen. Kamala Harris. Other speakers include Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates.
- The Tuesday night keynote speech can be a star-making opportunity. But instead of giving the speaking slot to one up-and-comer, Democrats this year are dividing it up among a diverse group of 17 “rising stars.” They include Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was considered a contender for Biden’s running mate; Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, the former political director for the powerful Las Vegas casino workers’ union; Mayor Robert Garcia of Long Beach, California, who became the city’s first openly gay mayor in 2014; Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez; and New Hampshire state Rep. Denny Ruprecht, who became that state’s youngest lawmaker when he was elected in 2018 at age 19.
- Instead of a traditional roll call vote, where Democrats from each state and territory boast about the place they’re representing and announce how many delegates they have for the nominee, the party this year will formally nominate Biden with pretaped segments. The roll call will go alphabetically through the 57 states, territories and the Democrats Abroad delegation, meaning Alabama will lead off.
- Besides formally nominating the presidential candidate, the convention is where the party typically declares its rules and values by adopting a platform. This year, more than 4,000 Democratic delegates cast votes by mail on whether to adopt the platform. The rules and those results will be included in Tuesday night’s program.