Happy birthday, Rosalynn Carter

Life | 14 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Happy birthday to the former first lady, who was born in Plains in 1927

Rosalynn Carter turns 93 today.

Carter served as first lady of the United States from 1977 to 1981 as the wife of President Jimmy Carter.

When she returned to Georgia, the mother of four and grandmother of 12 co-founded the Carter Center, which fights disease and promotes human rights around the world; helped establish the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving (RCI) long before the myriad issues faced by professional and family caregivers was on many people’s radar; and along with her husband became pretty much the world’s best-known Habitat for Humanity volunteer, thanks to their annual Carter Work Project, which has built more than 4,000 houses around the world.

Birthday wishes for the former first lady poured in on social media.

