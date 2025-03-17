Food & Dining
Where to eat near the State Farm Arena during March Madness

Visit Skol Brewing Company in the 200 Peachtree Street building for Nordic-themed beers and food. (Courtesy of Skol Brewing Co.)

Atlanta will host two March Madness Sweet 16 games at State Farm Arena on March 28, and one Elite Eight game on March 30. Downtown Atlanta has plenty of dining options for fans who want to grab a bite on game day.

Ranging from sports bars to fast-casual shops to full-service restaurants, these 14 restaurants are within a 15-minute walk of the arena:

A sports bar

If you’re looking to grab a beer and pre-game with some good grub, check out these spots with sports bar vibes and lots of TVs.

Der Biergarten. Enjoy an expansive patio, German beer and German cuisine like brats, pretzels and Wiener schnitzel at this beer garden.

300 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-521-2728, derbiergarten.com

Hudson Grille. Less than five minutes from the stadium, this sports bar offers an expansive menu of nachos, tacos, salad, wings, steak, hot dogs, burgers and beer, wine and cocktails.

120 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-221-0102, hudsongrille.com

The smoked brisket poutine from Skol Brewing Co. comes with smoked brisket, gravy and Ellsworth Creamery cheese curds. (Courtesy of Skol Brewing Co.)

Skol Brewing Co. This newly opened brewpub has ample TVs, Viking-themed brews and a menu of Minnesota-inspired fare like cheese curds, smoked wings and a “Jucy Lucy” burger to get fans ready for game day.

155 Carnegie Way NW, Atlanta. 404-522-5522, skolbrew.com

Wild Leap. Head to Wild Leap’s multi-level brewery and taproom for beer, spiked slushies, including a slushy flight, and cocktails.

125 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-254-1488, wildleap.com/locations/wild-leap-atlanta

A grab-and-go meal

Fans who are in a hurry can check out these restaurants for a quick bite or takeout.

An 18-inch Halal beef sandwich is on the menu at Big Dave's Cheesesteaks. (Courtesy of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks)

Big Dave’s Cheesecakes. Derrick Hayes' popular cheesesteak chain has reopened a location in downtown with beef, chicken, salmon and veggie cheesesteaks, egg rolls and fries. Diners can also expect Halal beef and an 18-inch sandwich at this location.

300 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-282-6600, bigdavesway.com

Binky’s Eatery. Head to celebrity chef Bryant Williams' soul food restaurant for lunch or dinner, featuring such items as turkey wings, oxtails and salmon, plus sides like mac and cheese, smoked turkey collard greens and candied yams.

20 Broad St. SW, Atlanta. 404-963-5704, instagram.com/binkysatl

Mr. Fries Man. Build your own loaded fries or choose from prepared options like barbecue bacon ranch chicken; honey garlic shrimp and steak; and lemon garlic crab and shrimp. This shop is open until 5 a.m. daily, so you can grab a bite when late-night munchies strike.

30 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta. 404-254-4381, mrfriesman.com/location/atlanta

Smokey Stallion. Fill up on barbecue with all the fixings at NFL star Cam Newton and his brother, C.J.‘s restaurant. Staples include turkey legs, brisket, rib tips, pork, chicken and a variety of sides.

309 Nelson St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-1012, smokeystallionbbq.com

Mediterranean grill Aviva by Kameel is among the stalls at the Hub food court at Peachtree Center. (Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The Hub at Peachtree Center. This downtown office building offers a food court with something for everyone. Choose from such eateries as Salata, Taste of India, Hsu’s Gourmet Chinese, Tin Lizzy’s, Aviva by Kameel, Noodle Cafe and Chick-Fil-A.

225 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. peachtreecenter.com

A sit-down meal

If you find yourself with a little extra time on game day, these full-service restaurants are ideal for a sit-down meal.

Mexican restaurant Alma Cocina offers salsa and guacamole tastings. (Courtesy of Fifth Group Restaurants)

Alma Cocina. This modern Mexican restaurant in Peachtree Towers offers a menu of ceviche, scallops, tacos, vegetarian paella, empanadas and margaritas. Patrons short on time can order from the “muy rápido” lunch menu during the weekday.

191 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9662, alma-atlanta.com/locations

Biscuits with gravy or jam are among the offerings at Betty Sue's in downtown Atlanta. (Courtesy of Madelynne Ross)

Betty Sue’s. Celebrity chef Bryant Williams and his wife, Daniella, opened Betty Sue’s in honor of Williams' grandmother by the same name. The brunch restaurant is located next door to Binky’s and serves “traditional Southern breakfast recipes with a twist,” including biscuits, chicken and waffles, Fruity Pebble French toast and lobster lollipops.

20 Broad St. NW, Atlanta. 404-941-7438, instagram.com/bettysuesatl

Dining at By George can mean small plates with a drink at the bar. (Henri Hollis/AJC)
icon to expand image

By George. Splurge on a meal at the Candler Hotel’s contemporary American restaurant. Snag reservations in the dining room for breakfast, lunch, dinner or brunch, or sip cocktails at the bar before heading to the arena. Keep in mind, By Georgia is a little over a half-mile walk to the stadium.

127 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 470-851-2752, bygeorgeatl.com

Glenn’s Kitchen. The Glenn Hotel’s restaurant serves comfort food with a Southern flair in a swanky setting. Expect dishes like shrimp and grits, fried chicken and vegetable Bolognese. This restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner for those who arrive downtown early.

110 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-469-0700, glennskitchenatl.com

White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails. Located across from the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails features a French-inspired menu with such options as tuna tartare, bouillabaisse, tagliatelle and beef bourguignon, plus classic cocktails such as a vesper and an Aperol spritz.

270 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-524-7200, whiteoakkitchen.com

