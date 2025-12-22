The Bulldogs blew out Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday night.
Georgia should be ranked No. 1 when the new CFP rankings come out on Tuesday night, but there's still plenty of complexity for the CFP selection committee to sort out.
Ellis Robinson IV exited in the fourth quarter Saturday, making it the second consecutive game that the standout cornerback has not been able to finish.
The 45th annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade was held in Midtown Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, attracting veterans, JROTC members and floats.
Previewing the Atlanta Opera's "Silent Night" and Theatrical Outfit's “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” both inspired by a World War I holiday cease fire.
Grammy-winning Sugarland returns to metro Atlanta for their first solo headliner since 2018.
Rory McIlroy lost a six-stroke lead on Saturday, but righted the ship just in time to win his second straight Masters title.
The Masters 2026: Live updates from Augusta National as Rory McIlroy aims to defend his title.
The surprises and disappointments from the Masters final round, from Macon native Russell Henley tying for third on his birthday to Sergio Garcia breaking clubs.
Rory McIlroy’s dominance at Augusta National moves him into exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions.
Rory McIlroy made history by winning his second straight Masters on what was an exciting final round Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Parents of young children at the Masters lean on snacks and naps to survive — and thrive — at Augusta National.
On Sunday, Rory McIlroy will look to overcome his collapse in losing a historic 6-stroke lead while Cam Young seeks to win his first major championship.
Co-leaders Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy will tee off in final group at 2:25 p.m. at Augusta National Golf Club.
Rory McIlroy held the biggest lead after 36 holes in Masters history on Friday. But a bad Saturday for him sets up an exciting finish.
Rory McIlroy blows a six-shot lead to blur his chase for a second straight Masters title.