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PHOTOS: Georgia blows out Ole Miss

The Bulldogs blew out Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday night.

BULLDOGS

Projecting CFP rankings, Georgia No. 1 with Miami loss to Notre Dame

Georgia should be ranked No. 1 when the new CFP rankings come out on Tuesday night, but there's still plenty of complexity for the CFP selection committee to sort out.

BULLDOGS

Kirby Smart gives injury updates on Ellis Robinson, Craig Dandridge

Ellis Robinson IV exited in the fourth quarter Saturday, making it the second consecutive game that the standout cornerback has not been able to finish.

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PHOTOS: Veteran's Day Parade held in Atlanta

The 45th annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade was held in Midtown Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, attracting veterans, JROTC members and floats.

Atlanta Opera’s cinematic ‘Silent Night’ celebrates giving peace a chance

Previewing the Atlanta Opera's "Silent Night" and Theatrical Outfit's “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” both inspired by a World War I holiday cease fire.

After 20 years, Atlanta’s Sugarland is still here to ‘enjoy the ride’

Grammy-winning Sugarland returns to metro Atlanta for their first solo headliner since 2018.

STAN AWTREY

Rory, Rory ... hallelujah: McIlroy owns Augusta with another Masters title

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Sights and sounds from the 18th green: Rory runs it back with Masters win

GOLF

Masters final surprises, disappointments: Henley ties for third on birthday

GOLF

Rory McIlroy makes history again, captures second straight Masters victory

PHOTOS: Masters 2026 Round 4

At the Masters, one rule for keeping toddlers quiet: Don’t say ‘birdie’

Will Cam Young break through? Here’s what to expect Sunday at Augusta National

2026 Masters final-round tee times and groups for Sunday

This Masters set for thrilling Sunday after all

Masters Round 3 surprises, disappointments: Rory McIlroy leaves the door open