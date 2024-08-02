Food & Dining

Wa'haka to open for Mexican food in Dunwoody

Wa'haka, set to open in Dunwoody, will feature a menu with Oaxacan and Tex-Mex dishes. / Courtesy of Wa'haka

Wa'haka, set to open in Dunwoody, will feature a menu with Oaxacan and Tex-Mex dishes. / Courtesy of Wa'haka
50 minutes ago

A seasoned metro Atlanta restaurateur is set to open a new Mexican restaurant in Dunwoody early next year.

Cesar Hernandez will debut Wa’haka at 4474 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road early next year in the former Takorea space. The restaurant will have the same menu as Oaxaca Tacos and Tequila Bar in Lawrenceville, which Hernandez has owned since 2016, but with a new look and name. Hernandez is also a co-owner of Oaxaca restaurant in Chamblee.

The Wa’haka lunch and dinner menu will include traditional Oaxacan items like tlyaudas and Oaxacan mole alongside Tex-Mex fare including fajitas, nachos, quesdillas and enchiladas.

The full bar will feature a selection of margaritas and other tequila and mezcal-based cocktails.

The sit-down restaurant will offer seating for about 40 guests, with space for another 40 on an adjoining covered patio. The space will also feature an open kitchen and “a lot of wood and white walls, with a warm atmosphere,” Hernandez said.

