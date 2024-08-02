Wa’haka to open for Mexican food in Dunwoody

The Wa’haka lunch and dinner menu will include traditional Oaxacan items like tlyaudas and Oaxacan mole alongside Tex-Mex fare including fajitas, nachos, quesdillas and enchiladas.

The full bar will feature a selection of margaritas and other tequila and mezcal-based cocktails.

The sit-down restaurant will offer seating for about 40 guests, with space for another 40 on an adjoining covered patio. The space will also feature an open kitchen and “a lot of wood and white walls, with a warm atmosphere,” Hernandez said.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.