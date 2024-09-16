Breaking: Suspect in apparent assassination attempt camped outside golf course for 12 hours, records show
Vietnamese barbecue eatery Pho Cue closes in Glenwood Park

A takeout feast from Pho Cue includes loaded fries dressed up with banh mi toppings, dumplings filled with pork cue, a vermicelli salad with smoked chicken, and insanely good egg rolls with brisket. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By
3 minutes ago

Vietnamese barbecue restaurant Pho Cue has closed in Atlanta’s Glenwood Park neighborhood after about three years.

Julian Wissman and Brian Holloway, who both previously worked at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, opened Pho Cue at 925 Garrett St. in late 2021 after starting as a pop-up in August 2020. Wissman combined his barbecue background with the flavors of Southeast Asia he learned about from his wife, who is of Hmong descent.

The menu offered dishes including smoked brisket egg rolls, jumbo chicken wings and pho bowls and banh mis made with a choice of house-smoked brisket, pork or chicken.

The Pho Cue space was previously occupied by Festivals Jerk Chicken Grill. Neighboring restaurants include Kevin Gillespie’s Gunshow and Vesper Bar.

Wissman did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

