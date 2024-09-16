Vietnamese barbecue eatery Pho Cue closes in Glenwood Park

Vietnamese barbecue restaurant Pho Cue has closed in Atlanta’s Glenwood Park neighborhood after about three years.
Julian Wissman and Brian Holloway, who both previously worked at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, opened Pho Cue at 925 Garrett St. in late 2021 after starting as a pop-up in August 2020. Wissman combined his barbecue background with the flavors of Southeast Asia he learned about from his wife, who is of Hmong descent.
The menu offered dishes including smoked brisket egg rolls, jumbo chicken wings and pho bowls and banh mis made with a choice of house-smoked brisket, pork or chicken.
The Pho Cue space was previously occupied by Festivals Jerk Chicken Grill. Neighboring restaurants include Kevin Gillespie’s Gunshow and Vesper Bar.
Wissman did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.
