Sheet pan soups are trending on social media. The innovative technique is simple: cook the vegetables in the oven, then puree them in a blender with stock. It’s a hands-free soup.

Sound too good to be true? I’m happy to report the sheet pan soup technique works like a charm with butternut squash.

Pre-cubed butternut squash is combined with a basic mirepoix of onion, carrot and celery plus a handful of peeled garlic cloves. The result is greater than the sum of its parts. The key to a successful sheet pan soup is to cook the vegetables at a lower temperature, which gently coaxes the flavors from the vegetables.