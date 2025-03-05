Is there such a thing as spring break in a bottle? We think so, and it goes by the name of vermentino. With its salty sea-breeze quality and utter quaffability, this white grape from the Mediterranean might make you feel like you are on vacation, even if you never leave your front porch.
It’s also an ideal pairing for fish and seafood, as well as lighter foods that are part of the spring harvest.
While you might not be able to take a deep dive into a particular type of wine, tasting various offerings side by side, we sometimes do that. So, here are five vermentino wines from different regions that we think are worth trying.
Surrau Limizzani vermentino di Gallura DOCG. Hailing from the island of Sardinia, this wine has a pleasant, round texture — loaded with ripe pear and citrus — and finishes with ocean-air minerality, thanks to lots of sunshine and coastal breezes. This maker’s wines come from an ancient growing region and are a great introduction to vermentino at a very accessible price (you can find this wine for under $20).
Day Wines Isla vermentino. This winery’s founder, Brianne Day, continues to impress us with her wines’ consistent quality and her dedication to sustainable farming. She believes in the potential of wines from the Pacific northwest, especially those that are out of the ordinary. In this one, opulent white peach ends with a beachy finish and a pleasant, fresh dose of acidity.
Matthiasson Cressida Vineyard vermentino. This wine is the essence of spring: Delicate dried flowers, fresh hay and sweet, salty citrus layer the palate, and it is remarkably understated for a Napa Valley offering. That’s not surprising, as Steve Matthiasson has been redefining Napa wine for years, not just in style and varietal, but in how the land is farmed. This one is a worthy splurge.
Terenzuola Fosso di Corsano. From an exciting Tuscany producer that delivers on quality at multiple price points comes this vermentino, a more medium-bodied white from higher-elevation vineyards. It has complex herbal aromatics combined with lush, golden plum and a long mineral finish. This winery also makes the only vermentino nero — using a red grape — that we’ve ever tried. It’s light, peppery and is almost too easy to drink — perfect for your spring or summer table.
Chalmers vermentino. It makes sense that vermentino, a coastal grape, thrives in the warmer climate of Heathcote, Australia. Over the past several decades, the Chalmers family has made a name for perfecting quality wines there from grapes of Italian origin. Grapefruit-forward, with white peach and savory green melon undertones, this is a perfect aperitif or oyster wine.
