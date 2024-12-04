Pork and sweet potatoes are best friends. They bring out each other’s earthy sweetness and shine when prepared low and slow. Of course, low and slow isn’t a cooking method that works well for a 30-minute dinner. But it’s simple to channel that style without committing to an all-day culinary event. Choose a quick-cooking cut of pork, cut the sweet potatoes into small pieces and add in a couple of staple barbecue ingredients: spice rub and whole-grain mustard.
The spice rub does double duty, seasoning both the sweet potatoes and the pork tenderloin. Choose a rub that you love — it is the primary flavor in the dish — and preferably one that contains salt. If it’s salt-free, you’ll need to salt both the pork and the potatoes before cooking. Use the mustard as a flavor-packed “glue” to stick the rub to the pork.
The pork and potatoes will fit on a rimmed large sheet pan and will cook in about 20 minutes in a high-heat oven. Flipping the meat and stirring the potatoes halfway through ensures even cooking and browning. If you find that the potatoes need a little extra time, you can pop them back in the oven while the pork rests. A flurry of chopped parsley adds color and freshness to the potatoes; feel free to substitute any other fresh herb you’ve got in the fridge.
Sheet Pan Pork and Sweet Potatoes
- 1 large pork tenderloin (about 1 pound), trimmed
- 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
- 2 tablespoons barbecue spice rub, divided
- 2 large sweet potatoes, unpeeled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Chopped fresh parsley
- Salt, to taste
- Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the middle.
- While the oven is heating, place the pork tenderloin in the center of a large rimmed sheet pan. Brush the mustard on all sides of the tenderloin. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the barbecue rub on all sides of the tenderloin to coat evenly.
- Combine the sweet potatoes, oil and remaining 1 tablespoon barbecue rub in a large bowl. Toss to coat the potatoes evenly in the spice mix. Transfer to the sheet pan with the tenderloin, spreading in a single layer around the meat.
- Transfer to the oven and cook for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven. Flip the tenderloin and stir the potatoes. Return to the oven and cook until the tenderloin registers 140 to 145 degrees in the center (for medium doneness), about 10 minutes. Transfer the tenderloin to a cutting board to rest for 5 minutes.
- Check the sweet potatoes. If they’re not yet tender and golden brown, return them to the oven for 5 minutes while the pork rests. Add the parsley to the potatoes and season to taste with salt.
- Thinly slice the tenderloin and serve with the potatoes.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 287 calories (percent of calories from fat, 46), 25 grams protein, 14 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 14 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 74 milligrams cholesterol, 498 milligrams sodium.
