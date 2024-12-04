Pork and sweet potatoes are best friends. They bring out each other’s earthy sweetness and shine when prepared low and slow. Of course, low and slow isn’t a cooking method that works well for a 30-minute dinner. But it’s simple to channel that style without committing to an all-day culinary event. Choose a quick-cooking cut of pork, cut the sweet potatoes into small pieces and add in a couple of staple barbecue ingredients: spice rub and whole-grain mustard.

The spice rub does double duty, seasoning both the sweet potatoes and the pork tenderloin. Choose a rub that you love — it is the primary flavor in the dish — and preferably one that contains salt. If it’s salt-free, you’ll need to salt both the pork and the potatoes before cooking. Use the mustard as a flavor-packed “glue” to stick the rub to the pork.

The pork and potatoes will fit on a rimmed large sheet pan and will cook in about 20 minutes in a high-heat oven. Flipping the meat and stirring the potatoes halfway through ensures even cooking and browning. If you find that the potatoes need a little extra time, you can pop them back in the oven while the pork rests. A flurry of chopped parsley adds color and freshness to the potatoes; feel free to substitute any other fresh herb you’ve got in the fridge.