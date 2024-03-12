BreakingNews
STOCK UP

Stock Up: Products from three Georgia lavender farms

Culinary lavender. / Courtesy of Lavender Lamb Farm

Credit: Courtesy of Lavender Lamb Farm

Credit: Courtesy of Lavender Lamb Farm

Culinary lavender. / Courtesy of Lavender Lamb Farm
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 minute ago

Since purple is an Easter color, celebrate with lavender products from North Georgia.

Culinary lavender, simple syrup

Culinary lavender and lavender simple syrup are the best-selling products for Susan and Herb Lamb of Lavender Lamb Farm in Cleveland. Their 350 lavender plants are grown in beds on a hillside that provides the drainage the plants require. Their shop is full of products made with the lavender they harvest, ranging from lavender-infused coffee to scone and tea cake mixes. Also, there are fun recipes posted around the shop, including lavender lemonade, as well as mocktails and cocktails. From April to October, the Lambs offer classes on art projects using lavender, as well as demonstrations on how lavender essential oil is distilled. There are you-pick opportunities in June.

$14.95 per 10-ounce bottle of simple syrup, $11 per half-ounce jar of culinary lavender. Purchase at the farm (176 Bugle Drive, Cleveland) Saturdays from April through Labor Day and in October and November, or at lavenderlambfarm.com.

Lavender jam and shortbread. Courtesy of the Lavender Cottage & Garden

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Lavender jam, shortbread

Lavender Cottage & Garden, Judy and Glenn Walker’s fragrant boutique in Sautee Nachoochee, sells all things lavender, including items from local artisans. We tried the lavender peach jam (a customer favorite) and the sugar cookies, which include tiny bits of lavender that provide just a hint of flavor. We appreciated that both the cookies and jam are just lightly flowery. You also can purchase culinary lavender and bake your own cookies, using a recipe on the website.

$6.95 per half-dozen cookies, $9.95 per 8-ounce jar of jam. Purchase at the shop (53 Ga. 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee) or thelavendercottageandgarden.com.

Lavender honey. Courtesy of Alice Marrin

Credit: Alice Marrin

icon to expand image

Credit: Alice Marrin

Lavender jelly, honey

Alice and Bill Marrin grow lavender on their 55-acre farm on Lookout Mountain in northwest Georgia. There are cooking classes throughout the year and the farm opens at the end of April, with lavender you-pick season tentatively set for June. The online store has home goods as well as culinary and bath-body products made with lavender grown on the farm. We’re enjoying the honey made by bees who gather nectar from the lavender blossoms on the farm. And the lavender jelly has a deeply floral fragrance and taste.

$14.95 per 8-ounce jar of honey, $13.95 per 10-ounce jar of jelly. Purchase at the farm (1039 N. Moore Road, Rising Fawn) Saturdays from late April to early August or at lookoutlavender.com.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

