Stock Up: Products from three Georgia lavender farms

$14.95 per 10-ounce bottle of simple syrup, $11 per half-ounce jar of culinary lavender. Purchase at the farm (176 Bugle Drive, Cleveland) Saturdays from April through Labor Day and in October and November, or at lavenderlambfarm.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Lavender jam, shortbread

Lavender Cottage & Garden, Judy and Glenn Walker’s fragrant boutique in Sautee Nachoochee, sells all things lavender, including items from local artisans. We tried the lavender peach jam (a customer favorite) and the sugar cookies, which include tiny bits of lavender that provide just a hint of flavor. We appreciated that both the cookies and jam are just lightly flowery. You also can purchase culinary lavender and bake your own cookies, using a recipe on the website.

$6.95 per half-dozen cookies, $9.95 per 8-ounce jar of jam. Purchase at the shop (53 Ga. 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee) or thelavendercottageandgarden.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Alice Marrin Credit: Alice Marrin

Lavender jelly, honey

Alice and Bill Marrin grow lavender on their 55-acre farm on Lookout Mountain in northwest Georgia. There are cooking classes throughout the year and the farm opens at the end of April, with lavender you-pick season tentatively set for June. The online store has home goods as well as culinary and bath-body products made with lavender grown on the farm. We’re enjoying the honey made by bees who gather nectar from the lavender blossoms on the farm. And the lavender jelly has a deeply floral fragrance and taste.

$14.95 per 8-ounce jar of honey, $13.95 per 10-ounce jar of jelly. Purchase at the farm (1039 N. Moore Road, Rising Fawn) Saturdays from late April to early August or at lookoutlavender.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.