At Hermès, woven leather and quiet confidence set the tone for Paris menswear

Much of Paris Fashion Week chased spectacle
A model wears a creation as part of the men's Hermes Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris Saturday, June 28, 2025.

A model wears a creation as part of the men's Hermes Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris Saturday, June 28, 2025.
By THOMAS ADAMSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — While much of Paris Fashion Week chased spectacle, Hermès chose a different path.

On Saturday, artistic director Véronique Nichanian unveiled a Summer 2026 men’s collection that spoke in a language of quiet strength, deep craft and calm luxury.

Models walked beneath soaring mirrors in sharply cut jackets, high-waisted woven leather trousers, and sleeveless tops — pieces that fused house tradition with a modern, easy sensuality.

Nichanian’s colors were cool and exact: coffee, slate, taupe and beige, each one a lesson in subtlety. There was no shouting here, only precision.

What made the collection powerful was its restraint. Where others go wide, Hermès goes narrow —offering tailored silhouettes and a sense of order when the rest of fashion is busy making noise. Fine leather, featherlight silks, and bandanas with a whisper of fringe reminded the crowd that true luxury is about touch, not flash.

Nichanian’s playful touches — zigzag motifs, the wink of an unbuttoned shirt, a glint of silver hardware — kept things human, not stiff. It was a masterclass in how to make classic codes feel new, even radical, simply by refusing to chase trends.

In a season marked by designer shake-ups and economic jitters, Hermès stood alone: confident, focused, and unwilling to compromise. As Nichanian took her bow to cheers, she sent a clear message — at Hermès, luxury is about the pleasure of the wearer, not the applause of the crowd.

Fashion designer Veronique Nichanian acknowledges applause after the presentationof the men's Hermes Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Models wear creations as part of the men's Hermes Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris Saturday, June 28, 2025.

A model wears a creation as part of the men's Hermes Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris Saturday, June 28, 2025.

A model wears a creation as part of the men's Hermes Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Designer Nigo poses for photographers following the men's Kenzo Spring-Summer 2026 collection, that was presented in Paris, Friday, June 27, 2025.

FILE - Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., May 5, 2019.

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday.

