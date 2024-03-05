STOCK UP

Stock Up: 3 things to help you work with produce

Dehydrator. Courtesy of Excalibur

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Dehydrator. Courtesy of Excalibur
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
38 minutes ago

Here are three kitchen tools you can use for fruits and vegetables.

Dehydrator

A dehydrator can help when you have more fresh strawberries than you can eat. Dehydrated food can be stored without refrigeration, and, unlike preserves, you don’t need to add sugar. Excalibur has been making dehydrators for more than 50 years and offers models ranging from four to 10 trays. You can turn those berries into powder for smoothies, dry your own fruit puree for roll-ups, dehydrate that bounty of figs next fall, and make your own jerky or pet treats.

From $129.99 for a four-tray model to $799.99 for a 10-tray model. Available at Amazon and excaliburdehydrator.com.

ExploreMore must-buy food products
Cutting board. Courtesy of Doc’s Woodturning and Engraving

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Cutting board

Working with produce requires a food-safe, knife-friendly surface, such as the 17-inch-by-30-inch maple cutting board that’s in our kitchen. It’s from Mike “Doc” Davis, who uses mostly wood from around the Southeast, crafting bowls, pens, peppermills, signs and cutting boards in his Nickelsville shop. The large surface of this board makes it perfect for chopping vegetables for soup. And the grooves around the perimeter catch the juices when pineapples or oranges are sliced for a fruit salad. Davis has boards ranging from our large one to 6-inch-by-8-inch cheese boards. They also are great as gifts, since Davis will make a board to your specifications, including custom engraving.

$34.50-$199. Available at the Peachtree Road Farmers Market and docswoodturning.com.

ExploreA comprehensive guide to 2024 metro Atlanta farmers markets
Compost bin. Courtesy of Bamboozle

Credit: Katherine Dickson Yarbrough

icon to expand image

Credit: Katherine Dickson Yarbrough

Compost bin

Whether you’re composting at home or doing so through a community garden or commercial program, you need something to hold the food scraps. Bonus points if the bin is attractive enough to sit on your kitchen counter. This elegant, dishwasher-safe compost bin from North Carolina-based Bamboozle is made of bamboo fiber, cornstarch and melamine. Hemp filters prevent odors, can go in the dishwasher and also can be composted when they’re worn out. The bins come in a dozen colors, from pink blossom to forest green.

$40 per bin, $15 per six-pack of hemp filters. Available at food52.com and bamboozlehome.com.

ExploreMade in Georgia food products

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary1h ago

Credit: AP

Major cyberattack on health care system causing havoc in U.S. and Georgia
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ronald Acuña Jr. update: Braves say star will be ready for Opening Day
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

For long-term care, premiums rise and Georgians’ choices shrink
4h ago

Credit: Contributed

For long-term care, premiums rise and Georgians’ choices shrink
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FROM FUN TO FEAR
Family recalls Six Flags chaos; Mableton mayor calls for change
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Halidom

Coffee, sushi, hot dog concepts among last round of stalls announced for Halidom Eatery
16h ago
LISTEN: AJC’s Black culture editor brings Bomb Biscuit to WAOK’s Rashad Richey
Old Fourth Ward hotel to offer new food and drink options and more restaurant news
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
3h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
André 3000 is coming to Atlanta Jazz Fest
21h ago