Stock Up: 3 things to help you work with produce

From $129.99 for a four-tray model to $799.99 for a 10-tray model. Available at Amazon and excaliburdehydrator.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Cutting board

Working with produce requires a food-safe, knife-friendly surface, such as the 17-inch-by-30-inch maple cutting board that’s in our kitchen. It’s from Mike “Doc” Davis, who uses mostly wood from around the Southeast, crafting bowls, pens, peppermills, signs and cutting boards in his Nickelsville shop. The large surface of this board makes it perfect for chopping vegetables for soup. And the grooves around the perimeter catch the juices when pineapples or oranges are sliced for a fruit salad. Davis has boards ranging from our large one to 6-inch-by-8-inch cheese boards. They also are great as gifts, since Davis will make a board to your specifications, including custom engraving.

$34.50-$199. Available at the Peachtree Road Farmers Market and docswoodturning.com.

Explore A comprehensive guide to 2024 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Credit: Katherine Dickson Yarbrough Credit: Katherine Dickson Yarbrough

Compost bin

Whether you’re composting at home or doing so through a community garden or commercial program, you need something to hold the food scraps. Bonus points if the bin is attractive enough to sit on your kitchen counter. This elegant, dishwasher-safe compost bin from North Carolina-based Bamboozle is made of bamboo fiber, cornstarch and melamine. Hemp filters prevent odors, can go in the dishwasher and also can be composted when they’re worn out. The bins come in a dozen colors, from pink blossom to forest green.

$40 per bin, $15 per six-pack of hemp filters. Available at food52.com and bamboozlehome.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.