Stock Up: 3 products of Mississippi worth checking out

These Mississippi food products offer good eating.
Lemon cookie straws
If you’ve been wishing cheese straws had a sweet cousin, we’ve found it. Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory in Yazoo City has been making its namesake straws from a family recipe since 1991. Along the way, they decided to try making sweet cookies in the same ridged shape, and the cookie straw was born. Among the varieties available are peppermint, cinnamon pecan and lemon straws. The lemon was the company’s first cookie flavor and became a customer favorite. With their melt-in-your-mouth texture, bright lemon flavor and a dusting of powdered sugar, they certainly became a favorite at our house.
$9.95 per 6.5-ounce carton. $28.95 per 1-pound gift tin. Available at mscheesestraws.com.
Chess pie mix
The Crown Restaurant in Indianola has been around for nearly 50 years, and since 1989 the Roughton family that owns it has been selling mixes for some of the restaurant’s favorite dishes, as well as other offerings, including jars of seasonings and bottles of Jezebel sauce. A friend gave us their chess pie mix and the resulting Southern classic was rich and comforting. All we had to do was supply a pie crust, butter, eggs and a little milk.
$9.99 per 11.5-ounce box. Available at tasteofgourmet.com.
Specialty rice
The Wagners are a 10th-generation farming family, growing rice and soybeans on Two Brooks Farm in Sumner. They offer single-estate rice in seven varieties. We sampled their best-selling white Missimati. It has the lovely fragrance of Indian basmati rice with the length and firmness of a traditional U.S.-grown long-grain variety. We also tried Blue Jasmoon, a long-grain jasmine rice, softer in texture but also deliciously fragrant.
$7 per 2-pound bag. Available at twobrooksfarm.com.
