BreakingNews
Baltimore Key Bridge collapses after cargo ship collision; search and rescue effort underway
STOCK UP

Stock Up: 3 Lowcountry items with Gullah heritage

Crab soup. Courtesy of Austin Nelson Photography

Credit: Austin Nelson Photography

Credit: Austin Nelson Photography

Crab soup. Courtesy of Austin Nelson Photography
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
0 minutes ago

You can support Gullah communities, heritage crops and traditions by purchasing these products.

Crab soup mix

Deborah Nelson sold gourmet foods in Charleston’s famous downtown market for many years. Her shrimp and grits mix was a hit with her customers, so she branched out with mixes for soups, biscuits, cornbread, peach cobbler and more. She recommended we try her Cream da Crab soup. You stir the seasoning mix into a quart of half-and-half, add canned crab meat (or fresh, if you’re splurging) and in 20 minutes you have six cups of rich crab soup. We love the packaging (made to look like the newspapers used to wrap seafood at the market), as well as the instructions written in modified Gullah language.

$16.95 per 6-ounce bag of soup mix. Available at gullahgourmet.com.

ExploreMore must-buy food products
Caroline Gold rice grits. C.W. Cameron for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: C. W. Cameron

icon to expand image

Credit: C. W. Cameron

Carolina Gold rice grits

Rollen Chalmers grows heritage rice and other crops at Turnbridge Plantation in Hardeeville, South Carolina, and has built a Carolina Gold rice research field for the University of Georgia at Wormsloe State Historic Site. Now, he and his wife, Frances, operate Rollen’s Raw Grains in Hardeeville, selling a range of organic heritage crops, including Carolina and Charleston Gold rice, guinea flint yellow corn grits and Sea Island red peas. We have been enjoying their Carolina Gold rice grits, which cook up much creamier than corn grits — if you added just a bit of honey, you’d think you were eating rice pudding. You also can try cooking them in chicken broth and topping them with Sea Island peas.

$8 per 12-ounce package of Carolina Gold rice grits. Available at rollensrawgrains.com.

ExploreMade in Georgia food products
Gullah candy. C.W. Cameron for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: C. W. Cameron

icon to expand image

Credit: C. W. Cameron

Gullah candy

Bert & T’s Desserts, a bakery and creamery in Charleston, South Carolina, is named for Christina Miller’s grandmothers, Bertha and Eutellia, who instilled in her a love of baking. She expresses that love in the pound cakes, sweet potato bread puddings, pies and peach cobblers available on her food truck. But what caught our eye was her assortment of Gullah candy — simple sweets that Black women once sold on the streets of Charleston. The mix includes groundnut cakes made with Carolina African runner peanuts and molasses; buttery benne candy, similar to peanut brittle, but made with sesame seeds; and black walnut brittle. Order a box and the candy will be made fresh and then shipped.

$24 per 12 pieces of candy. Available at bertandtsdesserts.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Several people believed to be in water20m ago

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

ANALYSIS: Kemp speaks softly during legislative session — until he doesn’t

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AM ATL
New MARTA stations en route

Credit: AP

Attorney who sought to remove Fulton DA Fani Willis: I had no choice but to act

Credit: AP

Attorney who sought to remove Fulton DA Fani Willis: I had no choice but to act

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Here’s what’s left for lawmakers in final sprint to Sine Die
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: HANDOUT

‘Manifesto’ alleges misconduct, discrimination at Ford Fry’s Atlanta restaurants
Rooftop bar, Korean-inspired eatery open in Duluth and more restaurant news
SmoQ’n Hot Grill closing in Tech Square food hall, set to reopen in new location
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta