Stock Up: 3 easy ways to serve more soup

$65 for regular package, $151 for family package. Delivery available within 10 miles of location on Huff Road. Order at souperjennyatl.com.

Credit: Nancy Rinehart Credit: Nancy Rinehart

Frozen soups and more

Nancy and John Rinehart’s Decatur-based Side Hustle Soups offers far more than just soup. Nancy began the business in 2019, making soup from family recipes and freezing it in quart-size glass jars. No longer a side hustle, the business now offers at least eight soups each week, along with chilled salads (such as curried shrimp and mango), pint jars of such comfort food favorites as pimento cheese and deviled ham, and desserts, including sour cream pound cake. We ordered white chicken chili and chicken and sausage gumbo, and our guests scraped their bowls.

$10-$12 per pint, $19-$22 per quart. Available for pickup at 4086 Covington Highway, Decatur, or for delivery. Order at sidehustlesoups.com.

Explore More than 40 soup recipes to keep you warm this winter

Credit: Aneeqah Ferguson Credit: Aneeqah Ferguson

Soup by the pint

In 2023, Aneeqah Ferguson added soup to the old-fashioned ginger cookies she sells at Aunt Neekies. The soups are sold frozen in one-pint bars, and larger quantities can be special-ordered. Flavors rotate, but her signature red lentil soup always is available. You can defrost your soup in the refrigerator, or do as we did, putting our bar of Asian ramen bone broth in a saucepan on a warm stove and defrosting it slowly. Then, as instructed, we stirred in the rice noodles and cooked until they softened. Ferguson also offers subscription boxes and care packages, and you can purchase the organic red lentil soup kit, which includes everything you need to make two quarts.

$10.99-$12.99 per pint of prepared soup, $9.89 for red lentil soup kit. Order at auntneekiesgingerandspice.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.