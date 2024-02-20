Stock Up: 3 easy ways to serve more soup

Take off the chill with some hearty, healthy soup.
Soup package
Jenny Levison has been Atlanta’s soup doyenne for 25 years. Each of her five Souper Jenny shops is open six days a week with a hot soup bar (and cold soup in summer) along with a selection of salads and sandwiches. For the ultimate in convenience, order one of her Souper Care packages. The regular size comes with cookies, rolls, fresh fruit and two quarts of soup. The family size has all that, with double the amount of soup and three quarts of three different salads. The soup selection rotates frequently (with several vegetarian choices) but you always will find the customer favorite, turkey chili, on the menu.
$65 for regular package, $151 for family package. Delivery available within 10 miles of location on Huff Road. Order at souperjennyatl.com.
Credit: Nancy Rinehart
Credit: Nancy Rinehart
Frozen soups and more
Nancy and John Rinehart’s Decatur-based Side Hustle Soups offers far more than just soup. Nancy began the business in 2019, making soup from family recipes and freezing it in quart-size glass jars. No longer a side hustle, the business now offers at least eight soups each week, along with chilled salads (such as curried shrimp and mango), pint jars of such comfort food favorites as pimento cheese and deviled ham, and desserts, including sour cream pound cake. We ordered white chicken chili and chicken and sausage gumbo, and our guests scraped their bowls.
$10-$12 per pint, $19-$22 per quart. Available for pickup at 4086 Covington Highway, Decatur, or for delivery. Order at sidehustlesoups.com.
Credit: Aneeqah Ferguson
Credit: Aneeqah Ferguson
Soup by the pint
In 2023, Aneeqah Ferguson added soup to the old-fashioned ginger cookies she sells at Aunt Neekies. The soups are sold frozen in one-pint bars, and larger quantities can be special-ordered. Flavors rotate, but her signature red lentil soup always is available. You can defrost your soup in the refrigerator, or do as we did, putting our bar of Asian ramen bone broth in a saucepan on a warm stove and defrosting it slowly. Then, as instructed, we stirred in the rice noodles and cooked until they softened. Ferguson also offers subscription boxes and care packages, and you can purchase the organic red lentil soup kit, which includes everything you need to make two quarts.
$10.99-$12.99 per pint of prepared soup, $9.89 for red lentil soup kit. Order at auntneekiesgingerandspice.com.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author