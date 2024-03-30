Stir House opening in downtown Atlanta and more restaurant news from the week

Also on the menu are appetizers like lemon pepper fried drumsticks, fried green beans and lemongrass coconut soup as well as dessert options including peach/apple empanadas, carrot cake parfait and pineapple upside-down cake and cold-pressed juices.

Stir House comes from former Atlanta city councilman Antonio Brown and restaurateur Ebony Austin of metro Atlanta Nouveau Bar & Grill, attorney/pharmaceutical executive Phillandas Thompson and human resources executive Tosin Adesanya. The 1,485-square-foot space was formerly home to Vietnamese eatery Fish Bowl Poké. Brown developed the concept after learning he had a severe gluten allergy.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

*****

Marietta-based Red Hare Brewing is downsizing with the closure of its original taproom on March 30.

Red Hare owners Roger Davis and Bobby Thomas opened the taproom at 1998 Delk Industrial Boulevard in 2011. A second location at 29 W. Park Square on the Marietta Square opened in 2020 and will remain open.

They announced the Delk closure on Red Hare’s Instagram account.

“As we navigate these trying times and increased uncertainty in the market, we have decided to move our original production facility to a new smaller footprint to accommodate today’s needs,” the statement read in part.

A farewell party featuring beer specials and live music will kick off at 2 p.m. March 30.

*****

Cookie shop Dirty Dough is closing at 920 Marietta Highway in Roswell on March 30 after less than six months.

The announcement was made on the shop’s Instagram account.

*****

Baker Dude and Cubanos ATL have closed at the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall at the Works development in the Upper Westside area of Atlanta.

Baker Dude, which served cakes and cupcakes in addition to savory items, announced the closure on its website:

“After almost 9 years of bringing love and happiness through our products, we have decided to close our operations. We look forward to the next chapter on this journey as we contemplate our next steps.”

Orran Booher started Baker Dude out of his kitchen in 2015, eventually opening brick-and-mortar locations at the Beacon in Grant Park and in Emory Village, both of which have shuttered.

Cubanos ATL, which serves a variety of cuban sandwiches and other dishes, has remaining locations in Sandy Springs and Roswell.

*****

Indian fusion restaurant Masti is set to open its third metro Atlanta location at the Spire Midtown building at 860 Peachtree St. NE in the former Si Patron space, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept, which comes from Walia Hospitality Group, also has locations in Johns Creek and Toco Hills.

*****

Sidelines Grill is open at 4719 Lower Roswell Road in East Cobb, the Marietta Daily Journal reports. The restaurant also has locations in Canton, Woodstock and Cartersville.

*****

Paul Gutting and Leonard Yu, the team behind west Midtown restaurant Omakase Table, are set to open Japanese restaurant Ryokou this summer at the Abrams Fixtures development at 565 Northside Drive SW in Adair Park, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Mozaika Mezze is set to open this summer at 2560 Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant comes from the ownership behind other metro Atlanta Mediterranean concepts including Pasha Restaurant and Bar in Buckhead, Mandolin Kitchen in Sandy Springs and Pera Bistro.

