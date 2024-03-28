Check out the menu for Raik Mediterranean, now open in Suwanee

Raik Mediterranean is now open in Suwanee for Middle Eastern cuisine and cocktails.
Located at 400 Buford Highway in the Suwanee Town Center, Raik comes from Faik Usman, a Palestinian chef from northern Israel who owned Cafe Raik in Duluth for almost 10 years before it shuttered in 2022.
Though there are some dishes from the fast-casual Cafe Raik menu on offer at Raik Mediterranean, the new concept “is upgraded, more fine dining,” Usman said.
The menu features a selection of spreads (hummus, eggplant baladi); mezza (falafel, fried cauliflower with dill sauce); greens (tabouli, fattoush); flatbreads (zaatar and cheese, lahme beajeen with ground beef and sauteed onions); and mains (chicken kabob, salmon kabob, lamb shank, falafel plate). There are also sides including lentil dish mujadara and grilled veggies and a handful of desserts like baklava and tahini chocolate chip cookies.
Most recipes were inspired by those passed down to Usman from his mother and grandmother, along with those he’s developed cooking over the years at a restaurant he co-owned in Michigan and at Cafe Raik.
Also differentiating Raik Mediterranean from its predecessor is the addition of a full bar. The cocktail list features an espresso martini; Manga-rita made with mango; Lavender Bees Knees with lavender-infused gin, cardamom, star anise, honey, lemon and brut; and 5-spice old fashioned. There are also several zero-proof drinks.
The Raik space, which Usman describes as “light and bright,” was designed by Z Space Design and seats 140 guests, along with a 20-seat patio.
Raik’s hours are 5-9 p.m. Tuedays-Thursdays; 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Lunch will be added in the coming weeks.
400 Buford Highway, Suwanee. 678-926-3917, raikmediterranean.com.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Raik Mediterranean:
