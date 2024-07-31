Shortcuts to happy homestyle happy hours

Here’s how it works: Take a full bottle of booze and pour off just enough to leave room for added ingredients. Cap the bottle, give it a shake, pop it in the freezer and presto! An instant cocktail party awaits.

Explore More cookbook reviews

Recipes range from classic (cosmopolitan, margarita) to fanciful (Caribbean Cruise, Smoked and Sassy) and are organized in chapters according to primary liquor. Hirsch worked out the science to ensure the alcohol levels are sufficient to keep the liquids from turning to ice. Each recipe begins with a lively description and simple taste characteristics ordered by flavor dominance, and ends with a single-serving idea for using the liquor you pour off.

I first mixed the Boulevardier (bitter/strong/sweet), a potent blend of bourbon, Campari and sweet vermouth. Days later I added ice cubes, maraschino cherries and a thirsty neighbor for an impromptu happy hour to kick off the weekend. I may at some point shake up a Love Bug just for myself with the leftover bourbon and Campari, a splash of cognac and dash of angostura bitters.

For anything more complicated than that, I’ll turn to the pros at my favorite drinking spots and thank them for their skills.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.