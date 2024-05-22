RECIPE: Smart shopping is the key to 20-minute whole-grain salad

Shortcut rice products have come a long way since Uncle Ben’s Minute Rice first appeared on grocery shelves. Where we once only had white rice that quickly turned chewy and soft in the microwave, we now have dozens of choices — white and brown rice in multiple varieties, as well as mixed-grain pouches that offer serious time savings on weeknight recipes. I use these products in many 5:30 Challenge recipes, and I find that they’re at their best when I ignore the directions on the pouch.

For this warm grain salad, I heat up a few pouches of grains in a hot skillet in a couple of tablespoons of olive oil. The grains quickly warm through and the additional flavorful oil boosts their nuttiness and covers up any plasticky taste leftover from the packaging. This time of year, I add in crisp-tender asparagus, which I cook in the same skillet as the grains, as well as 7-minute jammy boiled eggs for protein and a mustardy vinaigrette to bring the salad together.

If you heat the water and boil the eggs while you prepare the remaining salad components, you should be able to finish the dish in less than 20 minutes — an impossible task when cooking whole grains from scratch.