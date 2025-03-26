Sometimes you just want a simple pasta dish with perfectly cooked vegetables. Old Vinings Inn has exactly the right dish when those cravings happen. Will they share the recipe?
— Jackson Rich, Atlanta
Lee Schulman, owner of Old Vinings Inn, was happy to share this recipe, the creation of executive chef Chris Lee and then-general manager Tara Madar. “Our guests love this dish because of the light and versatile preparation. It highlights seasonal vegetables, it’s vegetarian and vegan when served without the Parmesan garnish, and you can always add a protein like grilled shrimp or chicken to make this a heartier meal,” Schulman said.
The vegetables and the pasta in this dish vary by season. In our photo, the vegetables include half-moons of zucchini and 1-inch diagonally cut asparagus spears, and the pasta is vegan herb spaghetti from Pasta Mami.
Old Vinings Inn’s Vegetable Pasta
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 1/4 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1/4 cup seasonal vegetables
- 6 to 8 whole cherry tomatoes
- 6 ounces cooked pasta
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish
- In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-low heat and stir in garlic. Cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
- Add mushrooms and saute 2 minutes or until mushrooms release their liquid.
- Add vegetables and cook until tender, 5 to 7 minutes depending on vegetables.
- Add tomatoes and saute 2 minutes, then stir in pasta and toss to coat strands.
- Taste for seasoning, adding salt and pepper if desired. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and serve immediately.
Serves 1.
Per serving, using zucchini and asparagus and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt: 544 calories (percent of calories from fat, 41), 15 grams protein, 66 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 7 grams fiber, 25 grams total fat (15 grams saturated), 61 milligrams cholesterol, 320 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Old Vinings Inn, 3011 Paces Mill Road SE, Atlanta. 770-438-2282, oldviningsinn.net.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Handout
Make Ela’s Cauliflower Falafel
Learn how to make the gluten-free version of falafel served at Ela, a casual Mediterranean restaurant in Atlanta's Virginia-Highland neighborhood.
Stuffed artichokes were a favorite of longtime Atlanta food writer
This throwback recipe from artichoke aficionado and longtime food writer Jean Thwaite features steamed artichokes stuffed with hummus.
Featured
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat
While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.
Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO
The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.