The vegetables and the pasta in this dish vary by season. In our photo, the vegetables include half-moons of zucchini and 1-inch diagonally cut asparagus spears, and the pasta is vegan herb spaghetti from Pasta Mami.

Old Vinings Inn’s Vegetable Pasta

2 tablespoons salted butter

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1/4 cup sliced mushrooms

1/4 cup seasonal vegetables

6 to 8 whole cherry tomatoes

6 ounces cooked pasta

Salt and pepper, to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-low heat and stir in garlic. Cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and saute 2 minutes or until mushrooms release their liquid. Add vegetables and cook until tender, 5 to 7 minutes depending on vegetables. Add tomatoes and saute 2 minutes, then stir in pasta and toss to coat strands. Taste for seasoning, adding salt and pepper if desired. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and serve immediately.

Serves 1.

Per serving, using zucchini and asparagus and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt: 544 calories (percent of calories from fat, 41), 15 grams protein, 66 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 7 grams fiber, 25 grams total fat (15 grams saturated), 61 milligrams cholesterol, 320 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Old Vinings Inn, 3011 Paces Mill Road SE, Atlanta. 770-438-2282, oldviningsinn.net.

