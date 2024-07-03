One of the best — and easiest — ways to prepare fish is by using a broiler. Especially when cooking thin fillets, such as tilapia, the intense heat of the broiler allows you to brown the fish and cook it through quickly without flipping it around in a pan. Yes, you need to keep a close eye on the fish to ensure it doesn’t overcook, but the method is otherwise hands-off. And it offers plenty of room to experiment with your favorite flavors.

Think of the dish below as a template rather than a proscriptive recipe. Tilapia is a very lean fish, so you’ll want to use a generous amount of fat. This recipe calls for butter but olive, canola or coconut oil would all work in its place. The rest of the ingredients should all be dry. Adding liquid will cause the fish to steam rather than brown under the broiler. Herbs, alliums and citrus are all great candidates. If you use a solid fat like butter or coconut oil, mix it with the herbs and spices to make a compound butter (or oil) before spreading it on the fish. If you use a liquid oil, brush the fish with the oil and then sprinkle the seasonings on top. And you’ll want to season the fish with salt before topping it with the flavoring mixture to ensure it all stays on the fish and doesn’t run onto the sheet pan.

Some ideas: Take the dish in a piccata-like direction by swapping capers for the thyme. Drizzle the fish with chili crisp instead of compound butter and serve with fresh cilantro. Brush the fish with sesame oil and top with finely minced ginger, garlic and scallions; serve drizzled with soy sauce. Smush together coconut oil, garam masala and lime zest to flavor the fish and serve with lime wedges. Any way you flavor it, serve the fish with a big bowl of steamed rice and a quick-cooking veggie on the side.