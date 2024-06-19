RECIPE: Make The Po’Boy Shop’s Coleslaw

Could you please request the coleslaw recipe from The Po’Boy Shop? The dressing and the slaw are perfectly balanced and it’s oh so delicious. If you haven’t been to the Po’Boy Shop, try their jambalaya with the slaw. Yum. Many thanks. — Carol Weber, Decatur

Mark Ferguson and David Schmidt, owners of the Po’Boy Shop, were happy to share the recipe for this tangy, sweet slaw. “I think it has a little higher vinegar to mayonnaise ratio than most coleslaws that I have had, but that adds a tartness that we enjoy. This goes well as a side with our fried fish or shrimp platters and is a staple at our home barbeques,” wrote Schmidt when he sent the recipe.

At the restaurant they use a commercial coleslaw mix that contains diced green cabbage and carrots. “Diced coleslaw can be difficult to find at some grocery stores. At home, I often buy the shredded mix and just pulse it a few times in the food processor or dice it on a cutting board. For me, diced slaw makes all the difference,” Schmidt wrote. He also noted that it is fine to use a mix that contains red cabbage in addition to the green. They avoid red cabbage at the restaurant because it can stain the slaw if not used immediately after being made, and they prefer to serve the slaw after it has rested for several hours.