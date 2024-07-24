RECIPE: Make Roshambo’s Seared Georgia Mountain Trout

Roshambo’s Seared Georgia Mountain Trout

8 baby Yukon gold potatoes (about 1/2 pound)

1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1/4 pound slender green beans

1/4 cup fresh or frozen green peas

2 tablespoons slivered onion

2 tablespoons 1/4-inch diced tasso ham

White pepper

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 (4-ounce) skin-on trout fillets

1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter

Thyme Verjus Vinaigrette (see recipe)

Put potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Add 1 teaspoon salt and place on cooktop. Bring water to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat so water is simmering and cook potatoes until fork tender, about 10 minutes. Drain potatoes and cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, put potatoes on a plate and press with the heel of your hand to smash lightly and break the skin.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Arrange potatoes in skillet. Cook until potatoes begin to crisp on one side, about 4 minutes. Add green beans, peas, onion and tasso ham. Sprinkle lightly with salt and white pepper. Stir occasionally while cooking. When green beans begin to get a little color, about 3 minutes, reduce heat to medium, add garlic, and continue stirring to keep garlic from burning. Cook 1 minute, then remove from heat and keep warm.

While vegetables are cooking, season both sides of trout with salt and white pepper.

Place a second large skillet over high heat. Once pan is hot, add remaining tablespoon oil and swirl to coat the bottom of skillet. Add trout fillets, skin-side down. Reduce heat to medium and add butter. Once the skin on the trout begins to brown and the fillet is easy to release from the skillet, about 4 minutes, use a fish spatula to turn the fillets over and cook 1 additional minute.

Divide vegetables between serving plates and drizzle with Thyme Verjus Vinaigrette. Top each plate with trout fillet, skin-side up and serve immediately.

Serves 2.

Per serving: 673 calories (percent of calories from fat, 50), 43 grams protein, 42 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 5 grams fiber, 38 grams total fat (9 grams saturated), 122 milligrams cholesterol, 342 milligrams sodium.

Thyme Verjus Vinaigrette

Verjus is the pressed juice of unripened grapes and can be purchased online. Leveille suggests white wine vinegar could be used instead of the verjus.

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons verjus

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1/4 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon honey

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, verjus, thyme, garlic, honey and pepper. Use immediately or store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 1 day.

Serves 2.

Per serving: 138 calories (percent of calories from fat, 91), trace protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 14 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium.

From the menu of .. . Roshambo, 2355 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta; 404-835-7373 ,roshamboatl.com.

