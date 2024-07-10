FROM THE MENU OF ...

RECIPE: Make Distillery of Modern Art’s Kick the Dust Up

The Kick the Dust Up is a cocktail from the menu of Distillery of Modern Art in Chamblee. (CHRIS HUNT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Chris Hunt / For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Chris Hunt / For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Kick the Dust Up is a cocktail from the menu of Distillery of Modern Art in Chamblee. (CHRIS HUNT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
32 minutes ago

What fun to have a great craft distillery (Distillery of Modern Art) operating right in the city of Chamblee. My friends and I enjoy dropping in for the great cocktails and a sampling of the cheese and charcuterie they have available. Our favorite cocktail right now is the Kick the Dust Up. Seems simple but we haven’t figured out the proportions. Will they share? Kane Brown, Chamblee

Bar manager Trey Jones enjoys creating cocktails that show off the spirits produced at the Distillery of Modern Art. Kick the Dust Up is a take on a gin mule and features the distillery’s Nouveau gin. “It’s easy to drink while still providing enough of a punch for a night out with friends,” Jones said.

ExploreRecipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Distillery of Modern Art’s Kick the Dust Up

1 1/2 ounces Distillery of Modern Art Nouveau gin

1 1/2 ounces Ginger Liqueur (see recipe)

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

Soda water

Sprig of mint, for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add gin, ginger liqueur and lime juice. Shake vigorously, then pour over fresh ice in an old-fashioned glass. Top off with soda water and garnish with mint.

Serves 1.

Per serving with 2 ounces soda water: 220 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 21 grams carbohydrates, 16 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 2 milligrams sodium.

Ginger Liqueur

Distillery of Modern Art uses their corn whiskey to make the ginger liqueur used in Kick the Dust Up. Bar manager Trey Jones offers two additional suggestions for cocktails using the liqueur: a penicillin variation, prepared by combining blended scotch and single malt scotch with lemon juice, honey syrup and the ginger liqueur, and a ginger margarita made with silver tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice and ginger liqueur.

1 cup water

1/4 pound fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

1 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons honey

2 allspice berries

1 cup Distillery of Modern Art corn whiskey

2 strips orange peel

In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil over high heat. Add ginger, sugar, honey and allspice berries. Boil 10 minutes, then reduce heat to low and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Pour into a one-quart jar, then add whiskey and orange peel. Cover and let sit 48 hours. Strain liqueur into a clean glass bottle and discard solids. Liqueur will keep two months at room temperature.

Makes 20 ounces (2 1/2 cups).

Per 1 1/2 ounces: 118 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 15 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 2 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Distillery of Modern Art, 2197 Irvindale Drive, Chamblee; 404-482-2663, distilleryofmodernart.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Abortion rights advocates: Shift in GOP abortion stance is not ‘a win’1h ago

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Delta highlights athletes’ Olympics journeys with Team USA sponsorship
21m ago

Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger
58m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Midtown neighbors learn of nearby inmate transitional center after Beltline stabbing

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Midtown neighbors learn of nearby inmate transitional center after Beltline stabbing

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal Trade officials scrutinize pharmacy middlemen for role in drug costs
The Latest

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPE: Cold, creamy and dairy-free avocado frozen pops
12m ago
You can travel around the world via a glass of rosé
54m ago
Cookbook review: The science of a well-crafted salad
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
Chris Sale wins a battle of aces as Braves beat Zac Gallen, D-backs
Avoid boredom with this guide to playing board games in metro Atlanta