RECIPE: Make Distillery of Modern Art’s Kick the Dust Up

What fun to have a great craft distillery (Distillery of Modern Art) operating right in the city of Chamblee. My friends and I enjoy dropping in for the great cocktails and a sampling of the cheese and charcuterie they have available. Our favorite cocktail right now is the Kick the Dust Up. Seems simple but we haven’t figured out the proportions. Will they share? — Kane Brown, Chamblee

Bar manager Trey Jones enjoys creating cocktails that show off the spirits produced at the Distillery of Modern Art. Kick the Dust Up is a take on a gin mule and features the distillery’s Nouveau gin. “It’s easy to drink while still providing enough of a punch for a night out with friends,” Jones said.

Explore Recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Distillery of Modern Art’s Kick the Dust Up