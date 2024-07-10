RECIPE: Make Distillery of Modern Art’s Kick the Dust Up

What fun to have a great craft distillery (Distillery of Modern Art) operating right in the city of Chamblee. My friends and I enjoy dropping in for the great cocktails and a sampling of the cheese and charcuterie they have available. Our favorite cocktail right now is the Kick the Dust Up. Seems simple but we haven’t figured out the proportions. Will they share? — Kane Brown, Chamblee
Bar manager Trey Jones enjoys creating cocktails that show off the spirits produced at the Distillery of Modern Art. Kick the Dust Up is a take on a gin mule and features the distillery’s Nouveau gin. “It’s easy to drink while still providing enough of a punch for a night out with friends,” Jones said.
Distillery of Modern Art’s Kick the Dust Up
1 1/2 ounces Distillery of Modern Art Nouveau gin
1 1/2 ounces Ginger Liqueur (see recipe)
1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
Soda water
Sprig of mint, for garnish
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add gin, ginger liqueur and lime juice. Shake vigorously, then pour over fresh ice in an old-fashioned glass. Top off with soda water and garnish with mint.
Serves 1.
Per serving with 2 ounces soda water: 220 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 21 grams carbohydrates, 16 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 2 milligrams sodium.
Ginger Liqueur
Distillery of Modern Art uses their corn whiskey to make the ginger liqueur used in Kick the Dust Up. Bar manager Trey Jones offers two additional suggestions for cocktails using the liqueur: a penicillin variation, prepared by combining blended scotch and single malt scotch with lemon juice, honey syrup and the ginger liqueur, and a ginger margarita made with silver tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice and ginger liqueur.
1 cup water
1/4 pound fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
1 cup granulated sugar
3 tablespoons honey
2 allspice berries
1 cup Distillery of Modern Art corn whiskey
2 strips orange peel
In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil over high heat. Add ginger, sugar, honey and allspice berries. Boil 10 minutes, then reduce heat to low and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Pour into a one-quart jar, then add whiskey and orange peel. Cover and let sit 48 hours. Strain liqueur into a clean glass bottle and discard solids. Liqueur will keep two months at room temperature.
Makes 20 ounces (2 1/2 cups).
Per 1 1/2 ounces: 118 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 15 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 2 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Distillery of Modern Art, 2197 Irvindale Drive, Chamblee; 404-482-2663, distilleryofmodernart.com.
