Double Peach Pavlovas

Perfect meringues depend on yolk-free whites. They will not whip if any fat or yolk is present in the whites, on the beaters, or in the bowl. To best achieve this, use the three-bowl technique: one bowl for separating each egg, one bowl for the whites and one for the yolks. Crack the egg. Separate the white into the first bowl. Examine it and make certain it is free of yolk and shell. Transfer it to the second bowl where you will collect all of the egg whites. Place the yolk in the third bowl. Repeat with remaining eggs, reserving the yolks for another use. By separating the eggs individually in the first bowl, you ensure that, if one egg white contains any yolk, it won’t ruin the whole batch.

4 large egg whites

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons peach jam, divided

6 peaches, skin-on, pitted and sliced

Fresh mint leaves, for garnish

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with a nonstick silicone baking mat and set aside.

In the bowl of a mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites on high speed with salt until frothy. Gradually add the sugar, beating at high speed until the whites hold stiff, glossy peaks, about 3 minutes.

Using a rubber spatula or a large ice cream scoop, divide the meringue into 6 “blobs” about 3/4 cup each onto the prepared baking sheet leaving a few inches between the meringues. Press the back of the spoon into the meringue. Place a teaspoon of peach jam at the center of each and swirl with the spoon to combine and marbleize. (Don’t worry if some jam leaks out onto the baking mat, but try to contain it in the meringue.)

Decrease the oven temperature to 200 degrees. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake until the pavlovas are crisp on the outside but have a marshmallow consistency inside, about 2 hours. (The jam will darken and become candy-like.) Transfer the baking sheet from the oven to a wire rack, allowing the pavlovas to harden, set and cool completely before removing them from the baking sheet.

Meanwhile, combine the peaches and the remaining 1 tablespoon of jam in a bowl. Set aside.

When ready to serve, using an offset spatula, remove the pavlovas from the baking sheet and transfer to serving bowls. Top with the sliced peaches. Garnish with mint. Serve immediately.

Serves 6.

Per serving: 220 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), 3 grams protein, 51 grams carbohydrates, 39 grams total sugars, 6 grams fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 53 milligrams sodium.

