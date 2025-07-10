Nation & World News
Lionel Messi has MLS-record 4th straight multi-goal game as Inter Miami beats New England 2-1

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

54 minutes ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lionel Messi became the first player in Major League Soccer history with four consecutive multi-goal games, scoring twice to lead Inter Miami past the New England Revolution 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Miami (10-3-5) has won four straight and is unbeaten in its last five.

Defender Tanner Beason misplayed a header and Messi capitalized, scoring on a half-volley to open the scoring in the 27th minute.

Messi made it 2-0 in the 38th. Sergio Busquets played a ball ahead from just beyond midfield to a charging Messi, who scored on a first-touch shot from the edge of the penalty area that slipped inside the right post.

Messi has at least one goal in five straight games. He has 14 goals — second in MLS to Nashville's Sam Surridge (16) — and seven assists in 15 regular-season matches.

Óscar Ustari had five saves for Miami.

New England (6-8-6) is winless in five straight.

Carles Gil scored in the 79th minute for the Revolution. Aljaz Ivacic stopped one shot.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi kicks the ball into the net to score during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) deflects the ball in front of New England Revolution defender Mamadou Fofana (2) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front, right, celebrates with forward Luis Suárez, left, and teammates after Messi scored in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala is taken off the field after an injury during the Club World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between PSG and Bayern Munich in Atlanta, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

