12:30-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 29. $108 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, hilton.com/en/hotels/atlwawa-waldorf-astoria-atlanta-buckhead/dining

Labor Day Pig Out

Celebrate Labor Day with an all-you-can-eat feast at Oak Steakhouse, along with the teams from Colletta and Frazie’s Meat & Market. Attendees can expect whole hog, smoked brisket, ribs and drinks plus live music and cornhole.

5-8 p.m. Sept. 1. $45 per person, $20 for children 6-12. 950 3rd St., Alpharetta. eventbrite.com/e/labor-day-pig-out-2024-tickets-995303448407

Summer Sendoff

BrewDog on the Beltline will host a Labor Day party featuring a DJ, games and drinks. Attendees are encouraged to wear beach-themed attire.

2 p.m. Sept. 2. 112 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 470-261-9787, instagram.com/p/C-vVmeJv_Zv/

Atlanta Street Food Festival & Bazaar

Atlanta chefs, food trucks and restaurants will serve an array of food samples during this event at Westside Park hosted by the Blacks in Technology Foundation. Attendees can expect barbecue, burgers and vegan food, plus a kids zone and vendors selling jewelry, crafts and apparel.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 2. 1660 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta. atlstreetfood.com

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Courtesy of Cluck-N-Mooh Credit: Courtesy of Cluck-N-Mooh

Cluck-N-Mooh grand reopening

Cluck-N-Mooh, an eatery known for its smashburgers, wings, tenders and shakes, will hold a grand reopening celebration for its Marietta Town Square location. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the first 100 guests in line will receive a free vanilla or chocolate milkshake. There will also be face painting and a balloon artist.

5:30 p.m. Sept. 6. 3894 Due W. Road NW, Marietta. 678-401-6487, clucknmooh.com

Taste of Smyrna

Sample food from Smyrna restaurants during the Taste of Smyrna festival featuring more than 25 restaurants, including Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Williamson Brothers BBQ, Nagel’s Bagels, Copeland’s and Mezza Luna Pasta and Seafood. Admission is free, but samples are available for $1-$10.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 7. 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna. travelcobb.org/event/taste-of-smyrna-festival-of-delectable

Oysterfest at Pontoon Brewing

Head to Pontoon Brewing for an afternoon of fire-roasted oysters and Hawaiian cuisine. Ghost Pizza will provide oysters Rockefeller, and Hapa Kitchen will be serving Hawaiian food. Attendees can expect live music, fire dancers and Luau dancers, an art market, cornhole and tropical slushies.

Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 7. 8601 Dunwoody Place, Sandy Springs. 770-674-1075, eventbrite.com/e/oysterfest-at-pontoon-brewing-tickets-1000456431117

Cobb Foodie Week

Spend a week exploring Cobb County’s restaurants with Cobb Foodie Week Meal Deals. Diners can redeem digital coupons for discounts, giveaways and prix fixe menus at participating restaurants like 1738 Restaurant & Bar, Silla del Toro, Sushiology and Round Trip Brewing Company.

Sept. 7-14. Multiple locations. travelcobb.org/cobb-county-restaurants/cobb-foodie-week

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival

Head to the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival for four days of tasting tents, intimate dinners and culinary demonstrations. Tickets for the tasting tents at Historic Fourth Ward Park include unlimited food and drink from chefs and restaurants including Mia Orino from Kamayan, Charmain Ware from Tiny Lou’s, Demetrius Brown from Bread & Butterfly and Malik Rhasaan from Che Butter Jonez.

Sept. 12-15. $135-$325 per person. 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta. atlfoodandwinefestival.com

Rum-Ba Fest

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Rum-Ba Fest at Fogón and Lions. There will be four free sampling stations featuring dishes from Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico and the Caribbean, as well as specialty cocktails and live music.

3-8 p.m. Sept. 15. 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com

Hooch’n on the Hooch

Autohaus Social and Owens & Hull BBQ are celebrating their anniversaries with an afternoon of cars, barbecue and beer. The event is free and open to the public, but for those who want to secure a parking spot, a T-shirt and a smoked brisket cheeseburger, tickets are available for $50.

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15. 5853 Riverview Road SE, Atlanta. 404-467-4427, instagram.com/p/C_JfCeXOpj9/

Explore Regional Southern dining coverage

Credit: Courtesy of Chil & Co. for MET Atlanta Credit: Courtesy of Chil & Co. for MET Atlanta

Adair Park Porches and Pies Festival

The Porches and Pies festival returns to Adair Park with live music, food trucks and up to 50 pies to sample. Other event highlights include a pie-eating competition, a pie fight and a bake-off. There will also be a beer and cocktail garden and a vendor market with local artisans. Pie tasting passes can be purchased for $10.

Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 21. 742 Catherine St., Atlanta. porchesandpies.com

NFA Burger Benefit

The NFA Burger Benefit returns with an all-day burger showdown between top chefs from around the country. Festival chefs will be randomly assigned to a time slot during which they will prepare their signature burgers for attendees. Tickets start at $30 and include one burger and one side, and attendees have an option to purchase an additional ticket to donate to a food service worker. Proceeds will go toward Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that helps restaurant workers in need.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 22. 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. burgerbenefit.com

Indulge dinner series

Check out this dinner series at 103 West where two Atlanta chefs team up each night to prepare a five-course meal. Featured chefs include Deborah VanTrece from Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, Duane Nutter from the Southern National, Terry Koval from the Deer & the Dove, Arnaldo Castillo from Tio Lucho’s and Jared Hucks from the Alden.

6-9 p.m. Sept. 22-24. $150 per person per night. 103 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. atlantamagazine.com/indulge-2024

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.