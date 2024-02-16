Mediterranean street food concept Köz opens inside Casa Almenara in Midtown

Mediterranean street food concept Köz is now open in the back room of Casa Almenara in Midtown.

The new eatery comes from restaurateur Gilbert Yeremian, who owns Casa Almenara, which took the place of his now-shuttered restaurant 10th & Piedmont at 219 10th St. NE.

Casa Almenara’s back room has been an incubator for several of his concepts, including the since-closed Gilbert’s Mediterranean Cafe.