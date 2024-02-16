Mediterranean street food concept Köz opens inside Casa Almenara in Midtown

Mediterranean street food concept Köz is now open in the back room of Casa Almenara in Midtown.
The new eatery comes from restaurateur Gilbert Yeremian, who owns Casa Almenara, which took the place of his now-shuttered restaurant 10th & Piedmont at 219 10th St. NE.
Casa Almenara’s back room has been an incubator for several of his concepts, including the since-closed Gilbert’s Mediterranean Cafe.
“This is the location (where) everything started for me,” Yeremian said.
The menu will offer Mediterranean street food with Turkish barbecue-style cooking, which means most entrees are cooked on a charcoal grill. Highlights include adana kebab, or spiced ground beef served with grilled vegetables, bulgur pilaf, onions and flat bread; lamb kebab; charcoal wings served with fried potatoes, onion and flatbread; and levrek, Mediterranean seabass. Appetizers include hummus and falafel.
Köz, which quietly opened about a week ago, is a concept Yeremian has been hoping to open for years, he said but was waiting for a Turkish chef to execute it.
“It’s really important for me,” he said. “I take it very seriously because it’s my heritage and what I know best.”
Köz is open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 4:30-10 p.m. on Saturdays.
219 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-602-5510, kozatlanta.com
