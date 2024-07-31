If you’ve got a farmers market haul of tomatoes right now, this tomato and feta flatbread is a simple way to enjoy them in a delicious dinner. It hints at the viral 2021 TikTok recipe for baked feta pasta but is much quicker to make and doesn’t require leaving the oven on for 45 minutes.

The base for the flatbread is prepared naan, which toasts to the perfect tender-crisp texture after a few minutes under the broiler. Toast the bottom side before adding the toppings to ensure even browning. The naan sold at the grocery store (usually near the deli area) is an ideal single-serving size, making it easy to scale this recipe as needed.

I prefer halved cherry or grape tomatoes for this dish as they don’t have too much juicy pulp; you can also use diced beefsteak or Roma tomatoes, but save your plumpest heirlooms for tomato sandwiches. You can opt for a whole block of feta and crumble it yourself, or simply buy pre-crumbled cheese. Either way, the salinity of the feta is such that you don’t need to add any salt to the flatbreads.