If you’ve got a farmers market haul of tomatoes right now, this tomato and feta flatbread is a simple way to enjoy them in a delicious dinner. It hints at the viral 2021 TikTok recipe for baked feta pasta but is much quicker to make and doesn’t require leaving the oven on for 45 minutes.
The base for the flatbread is prepared naan, which toasts to the perfect tender-crisp texture after a few minutes under the broiler. Toast the bottom side before adding the toppings to ensure even browning. The naan sold at the grocery store (usually near the deli area) is an ideal single-serving size, making it easy to scale this recipe as needed.
I prefer halved cherry or grape tomatoes for this dish as they don’t have too much juicy pulp; you can also use diced beefsteak or Roma tomatoes, but save your plumpest heirlooms for tomato sandwiches. You can opt for a whole block of feta and crumble it yourself, or simply buy pre-crumbled cheese. Either way, the salinity of the feta is such that you don’t need to add any salt to the flatbreads.
To complement the main ingredients, sprinkle chopped garlic and fresh oregano on the naan. Putting these aromatics below the tomatoes and feta helps protect them from the direct heat of the broiler so that they gently cook without burning. Brushing olive oil on both sides of the bread promotes even browning and ties all of the flavors together.
Tomato-Feta Flatbread
4 prepared naan
8 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
2 large cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano
1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved, or 2 cups diced beefsteak or Roma tomatoes
1 (7-ounce) block feta, crumbled (about 1 1/4 cups)
On the side: Mixed green salad
Heat the broiler to high with a rack in the nearest position to the heating element.
Brush 1 teaspoon of oil on the bottom side of each naan. Place oiled-side up on a sheet pan. It’s okay if the naan overlap a bit; they’ll shrink. Broil until browned on the first side, 2 to 3 minutes.
Flip the bread and brush the remaining oil on the top of each naan. Top evenly with garlic and oregano, followed by the tomatoes and feta. Return to the broiler and cook until browned on the second side, 3 to 5 minutes. Keep an eye on the naan; if the bread begins to burn before the tomatoes and cheese are browned, move the sheet pan down one rack. Slice into wedges and serve with salad on the side.
Serves 4.
Per serving without salad: 608 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 20 grams protein, 68 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 29 grams total fat (10 grams saturated), 59 milligrams cholesterol, 1,559 milligrams sodium.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author