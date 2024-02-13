Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub in Brookhaven to close after 14 years

Longtime Brookhaven eatery Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub announced in a social media post that it will close after 14 years of business.
Chef Joey Riley opened the popular neighborhood bistro at 1410 Dresden Drive in November 2010. Prior to opening the restaurant, Riley worked as an executive chef for the Here to Serve Restaurant Group and at the now-closed Buckhead Diner. In 2016, he opened Mexican restaurant Jefe’s Tacos & Tequila in the Town Brookhaven development in Brookhaven, but it closed in 2018 and was replaced by Red Pepper Taqueria.
“The time has come for me to move on,” Riley shared on the social media post. “The 14-year run of Kaleidoscope has meant so much more to the staff and me than simply providing food and service to the folks of Brookhaven. With you, we have laughed harder than we ever thought possible, made lifelong friendships, and shared the ups, downs, and crazy times of each other’s lives.”
The statement does not specify a closing date, but an employee told Tomorrow News Today it will likely shutter by late March.
The Kaleidoscope menu is described as “global comfort food” with everything from calamari to Thai basil fried rice, chicken curry and pizza. As former Atlanta Journal-Constitution food critic John Kessler remarked in his 2011 review of the eatery, “Moving easily from Thai to Southwestern to Mediterranean to American comfort, (Riley) goes for the contact high — that feeling of ‘I totally feel like spicy chicken wings and cocktails,’ or ‘I totally want to melt into a pile warm, cheesy goo,’ or ‘Pork buns!’”
The eatery will share details on plans to celebrate its more than a decade of business, according to the post.
Riley did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author