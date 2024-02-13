Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub in Brookhaven to close after 14 years

The statement does not specify a closing date, but an employee told Tomorrow News Today it will likely shutter by late March.

The Kaleidoscope menu is described as “global comfort food” with everything from calamari to Thai basil fried rice, chicken curry and pizza. As former Atlanta Journal-Constitution food critic John Kessler remarked in his 2011 review of the eatery, “Moving easily from Thai to Southwestern to Mediterranean to American comfort, (Riley) goes for the contact high — that feeling of ‘I totally feel like spicy chicken wings and cocktails,’ or ‘I totally want to melt into a pile warm, cheesy goo,’ or ‘Pork buns!’”

The eatery will share details on plans to celebrate its more than a decade of business, according to the post.

Riley did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information.

