Sizzling hot summer days call for salad suppers. The last thing you want to do at the end of a long hot day is heat up the kitchen with a casserole or a roast.

Panzanella is a traditional Italian salad made with day-old bread, ripe tomatoes, fragrant basil and a simple dressing made with rich extra-virgin olive oil. Some recipes also include onions, cucumber and olives or capers for a briny bite. Panzanella becomes even better the longer the vegetables mingle with the zesty dressing. It’s a great make-ahead salad that can help you keep cool at suppertime.

To give this recipe the Good and Good for You seal of approval, I’ve added lean protein-rich shrimp that are nutrient-dense and low in fat and calories. And I’ve upped the vegetables to give this salad even more fiber and crunch. The result is a deliciously garlicky mashup, a Scampi Panzanella that’s vibrant and filling with equal parts vegetable and lean protein to bread.