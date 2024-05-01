Science says to pull the meatloaf from the oven at 160 degrees, the temperature at which the turkey proteins have adequately gelled. As the meatloaf rests, the internal temperature will increase to 165 degrees, the USDA-recommended temperature for ground poultry and the point at which most harmful food-borne bacteria are killed.

The best way to gauge the internal temperature is to purchase a reliable instant-read thermometer, preferably digital. Consider it an investment in your education, and a guarantee for delicious dinner time and time again.

Asian-Inspired Turkey Meatloaf with Roast Broccoli

Many meatloaf recipes are baked at 350 degrees, but I’ve increased the temperature here to 400 degrees to ensure the broccoli roasts while this speedy sheet pan supper bakes in just 30 minutes. The hoisin glaze boosts savory sweetness and adds another layer of protection that prevents the meatloaf from drying out.

1 onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, peeled and grated

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 cup freshly chopped spinach

1 pound ground 99% fat-free turkey

1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning

1/4 cup low-sodium hoisin sauce

1 head broccoli, cut into broccoli florets

1 tablespoon white sesame seeds

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with a nonstick silicone baking mat or aluminum foil.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Spray with nonstick spray. Add the onion and carrot; cook until the onion is clear and translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds. Add the chopped spinach and stir to combine. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside to cool slightly, about 5 minutes.

Once the vegetables have cooled, add the turkey, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; stir to combine. Place on one side of the prepared baking sheet. Shape into one large patty about 1 inch thick. Brush the meat with the hoisin.

Place the broccoli florets on the baking sheet around the turkey. Spritz with nonstick spray. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to the oven and cook until the turkey meatloaf registers 160 degrees when measured with an instant-read thermometer, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the sesame seeds over the broccoli. Let meatloaf rest in a warm spot for a few minutes until the temperature rises to 165 degrees and the juices redistribute. Serve hot.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 265 calories (percent of calories from fat, 36), 28 grams protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 5 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 84 milligrams cholesterol, 868 milligrams sodium.

