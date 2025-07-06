Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Cowboys return man KaVontae Turpin arrested on marijuana and weapon charges

Authorities say All-Pro return man KaVontae Turpin of the Cowboys was arrested in a Dallas suburb on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon
FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin runs after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin runs after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson, File)
38 minutes ago

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — All-Pro return man KaVontae Turpin of the Cowboys was arrested in a Dallas suburb on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon, authorities said Sunday.

Turpin was arrested by police in Allen on Saturday. The 28-year-old is out of jail on bond. There is no record of an attorney for Turpin. The team declined to comment.

The former TCU standout is going into his fourth season with the Cowboys and recently signed an $18 million, three-year contract.

Turpin's TCU career ended in 2018 when he was kicked off the team after the school found out about a second domestic violence case against him. The case from New Mexico was discovered following an alleged incident with his girlfriend at an off-campus apartment in Fort Worth. Both cases involved the same woman.

The Cowboys signed Turpin out of the USFL in 2022. He had played in several satellite football leagues before joining the USFL.

Turpin secured his spot on the team by returning a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in a 2022 preseason game. He was one of the best return men in the NFL his first two years, but didn't have any returns for TDs until his All-Pro season in 2024. Turpin returned a punt and a kickoff for scores last season.

Turpin's role as a receiver has grown, and first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, who will call the plays on offense, has indicated the speedy and diminutive player will be targeted more often in his scheme.

Turpin had career bests of 31 catches for 420 yards and scored two touchdowns last season. He had three TDs receiving and one rushing in 2023.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

More Stories

Keep Reading

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) passes during practice at NFL football minicamp in Metairie, La., Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Credit: AP

The Real QBs of the NFC South: Baker Mayfield, Michael Penix Jr., Bryce Young, Tyler Shough?

Which quarterback in the NFL South will keep his team off the merry-go-round of mediocrity?

Jalen Williams is set for wrist surgery after managing injury through Thunder's title run

NBA’s Malik Beasley under investigation regarding gambling allegations, AP source says

The Latest

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

Zack Wheeler throws 1-hitter for first complete game since 2021, leading Phillies past Reds

16m ago

New details emerge on Gaza ceasefire proposal as Netanyahu heads to the White House

16m ago

Wimbledon says a call on a shot that landed out was missed because the electronic system was off

18m ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?