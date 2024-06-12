When time is of the essence, a fragrant prepared spice blend delivers big flavor without complicated cooking techniques. This weeknight chicken recipe is simply stirred together, placed in an ovenproof skillet or casserole and popped into the oven to cook. The mix of spices does the work!
The American grocery store spice aisle has exploded with global spice blends from large brands like McCormick and Simply Organic such as ras el hanout, shawarma and baharat. You can also find spice blends at international markets throughout the Atlanta area.
Ras el hanout translates to “top of the shop,” meaning the best spices the store has to offer. It is a spice combination from northern Africa, often containing 12 or more ingredients, including allspice, ginger, turmeric, ground chile peppers and more. It’s big, bold and aromatic, transforming simple ingredients into a complex-tasting culinary creation.
North African Spiced Chicken with Summer Squash
I prefer to cook bone-in chicken breasts without the skin instead of boneless, skinless breasts, as the meat tends to be juicier and have more flavor. Purchase two single chicken breasts on the bone (not a full chest of two breasts), then remove the skin with your fingers and discard. Use a sharp chef’s knife to cut crosswise through the meat and bone to make two pieces per breast.
2 bone-in chicken breasts (about 2 pounds), skin removed and halved crosswise
2 tablespoons ras el hanout
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 yellow squash, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 zucchini squash, cut into 1-inch pieces
1/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives
1/4 cup parsley leaves
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the chicken in a large bowl. Add ras el hanout and olive oil; stir to coat and combine. Add the yellow and zucchini squash. Stir to gently combine.
Transfer the mixture to an ovenproof skillet or casserole. Pull the chicken pieces to the top.
Sprinkle over the olives, tucking some in between the vegetables and chicken. Transfer to the oven and bake until the juices run clear when pierced with the tip of a knife and the internal temperature registers 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 45 minutes.
Remove from the oven. Garnish with parsley leaves and serve immediately.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 290 calories (percent of calories from fat, 31), 41 grams protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 10 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 124 milligrams cholesterol, 160 milligrams sodium.
