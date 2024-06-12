When time is of the essence, a fragrant prepared spice blend delivers big flavor without complicated cooking techniques. This weeknight chicken recipe is simply stirred together, placed in an ovenproof skillet or casserole and popped into the oven to cook. The mix of spices does the work!

The American grocery store spice aisle has exploded with global spice blends from large brands like McCormick and Simply Organic such as ras el hanout, shawarma and baharat. You can also find spice blends at international markets throughout the Atlanta area.

Ras el hanout translates to “top of the shop,” meaning the best spices the store has to offer. It is a spice combination from northern Africa, often containing 12 or more ingredients, including allspice, ginger, turmeric, ground chile peppers and more. It’s big, bold and aromatic, transforming simple ingredients into a complex-tasting culinary creation.