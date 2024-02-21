Get to know organic Italian spirit maker Faccia Brutto

Miller grew up in Los Angeles, where his Italian grandfather would make herbaceous tinctures to aid digestion. Miller uses organic herbs and spices, foraged roots and berries, and non-GMO alcohol bases to make his modern-day, Italian-inspired liqueurs.

The company’s name is a play on faccia brutta (“ugly face”), a term of endearment. A stylized caricature of poet-novelist Charles Bukowski appears on the Fellini movie poster-inspired label.

Explore Cocktail and beer news

Here are the core Faccia Brutto products:

Aperitivo. The “baby bear” of red bitters, Faccia Brutto’s aperitivo is not as sweet as Aperol and not as bitter as Campari. You can substitute this for either one in a recipe, or simply enjoy it on the rocks with a splash of soda.

Amaro Alpino. This is a bittersweet amaro, with a focus on such cooling herbs as eucalyptus and mint. Fans of Braulio will dig this one.

Amaro Gorini. It’s named after Miller’s grandmother, who was a fan of this type of southern Italian amaro. It is rich and bitter.

Fernet Pianta. This is Miller’s take on the fernet category, using traditional ingredients, such as saffron and gentian root. However, he finishes the mix with organic peppermint oil and adds less sugar. It is named after his grandfather.

Carciofo. This is a great version of artichoke bitters. It is macerated with fresh California artichokes, as well as herbs and spices, including dandelion root and allspice. Try this in place of Cynar or Rabarbaro bitters.

Centerbe. The name means “hundred herbs,” but Miller maxes out at around 30 dried and fresh botanicals in creating this vibrant green liqueur, reminiscent of Chartreuse, the one made by monks that is so hard to find now. Use this anywhere Chartreuse is called for.

Explore Give German wines a chance to surprise you this year

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.