From local spots to deals, here’s how to enjoy National Pizza Day

Nextdoor lists 10 best places in the metro Atlanta area to grab a slice February 9

National Pizza Day is Friday, and while many across the country will partake in cheesy goodness, here in Atlanta there are so many places to choose from it can be a challenge figuring out where to go.

According to the Washington Post, “in the United States, 350 slices are eaten every second, while 40 percent of Americans eat pizza at least once a week.”

Why do we love pizza so much? According to the news outlet, it’s all because of chemistry. The perfect mixture of cheese, meat, bread and the ability to customize the perfect pie is something we can’t get enough of.

“Nextdoor has pulled a list of 10 local Atlanta area pizza places that have earned a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave badge for the last seven consecutive years, an award for local businesses who received votes from real neighbors who live in the community,” Dana Whitney, head of communications, consumer at Nextdoor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email.

In honor of the favorite food, here are 10 local favorites from Nextdoor and three national chains with deals.

Local spots

National spot:

Domino’s: You can choose a mix-and-match deal, which gives you the option to pick any two or more items for $6.99 each. There’s also a carryout deal that features a one-topping pizza, dips and twists, or eight wings for $7.99 each.

Marco’s: This year, they’re offering several deals, including a combo deal for two medium one-topping pizzas, an order of cheezybread and a 2-liter for $21.99 (use code: HD189). Bonus — get Pizzoli for just $5.99 with code PIZZOLI.

Pizza Hut: Get two or more of your Pizza Hut favorites for $7 each, or try a new Pizza Hut Melt for just $6.99.

