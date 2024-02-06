From local spots to deals, here’s how to enjoy National Pizza Day

National Pizza Day is Friday, and while many across the country will partake in cheesy goodness, here in Atlanta there are so many places to choose from it can be a challenge figuring out where to go.
According to the Washington Post, “in the United States, 350 slices are eaten every second, while 40 percent of Americans eat pizza at least once a week.”
Why do we love pizza so much? According to the news outlet, it’s all because of chemistry. The perfect mixture of cheese, meat, bread and the ability to customize the perfect pie is something we can’t get enough of.
“Nextdoor has pulled a list of 10 local Atlanta area pizza places that have earned a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave badge for the last seven consecutive years, an award for local businesses who received votes from real neighbors who live in the community,” Dana Whitney, head of communications, consumer at Nextdoor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email.
In honor of the favorite food, here are 10 local favorites from Nextdoor and three national chains with deals.
Local spots
- Avellino’s Pizza, 1328 Windsor Parkway NE in Brookhaven
- Fellini’s Pizza, 2820 Lavista Road in Decatur
- Shorty’s Pizza, 3701 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker
- Rosa’s Pizza, 3605 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta
- Antico Pizza Battery Park, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE in Atlanta
- Dagwoods Pizza, 7746 Spalding Drive in Norcross
- 04W Pizza, 3117 Main St. in Duluth
- Athens Pizza, 1341 Clairmont Road in Decatur
- Capozzi’s New York Pizza, 2960 Shallowford Road, Suite 101 in Marietta
- Fellini’s Pizza, 4429 Rosewell Road NE, No. 4473 in Atlanta
National spot:
Domino’s: You can choose a mix-and-match deal, which gives you the option to pick any two or more items for $6.99 each. There’s also a carryout deal that features a one-topping pizza, dips and twists, or eight wings for $7.99 each.
Marco’s: This year, they’re offering several deals, including a combo deal for two medium one-topping pizzas, an order of cheezybread and a 2-liter for $21.99 (use code: HD189). Bonus — get Pizzoli for just $5.99 with code PIZZOLI.
Pizza Hut: Get two or more of your Pizza Hut favorites for $7 each, or try a new Pizza Hut Melt for just $6.99.
