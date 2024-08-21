Espresso martinis are making a comeback

After the cocktail renaissance of the 2000s, naming anything a martini that wasn’t a combination of gin or vodka with vermouth went out of vogue. But, now, a new generation has resurrected the combination of espresso and vodka — the joke on social media is that an espresso martini is just a vodka and Red Bull that did a semester in Europe and won’t stop talking about it.

The espresso martini is a simple (but delicious) three-ingredient cocktail consisting of espresso, vodka and coffee liqueur. Real espresso gives the martini the rich foam on top without the addition of cream or cream liqueur, and while an expensive machine once was required to make it, coffee culture has caught up with the needs of home bartenders, as well as bars and restaurants that don’t have espresso machines.

With the popularity of cold-brew coffee, cocktail makers have a new ingredient for making real-deal espresso martinis. We use an espresso-strength cold brew concentrate from Solo, but there are many others available.

We advise using a quality — but not pricey — spirit, as the subtleties of expensive sipping vodka will be lost with the strong coffee flavors.

For the coffee liqueur, Bradsell was said to have used a combination of Kahlua and Tia Maria, both of which are widely available. We prefer the espresso liqueur from Galliano. It comes in the same distinctive tall bottle as regular Galliano and has a bold espresso flavor. It also is sweet enough that the addition of simple syrup is not required.

Espresso martini

1 ounce vodka

1 ounce coffee liqueur

1 ounce espresso or cold-brew concentrate

Add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with three coffee beans that represent health, wealth and happiness.

Makes 1.

Per serving: 161 calories (percent of calories from fat, 2), trace protein, 13 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams total sugars, no fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 3 milligrams sodium.

