El Tesoro will take its Mexican beach party downtown ahead of World Cup

The new restaurant will keep much of the ethos that has made El Tesoro’s Edgewood location a popular neighborhood hangout. An airy interior with 22-foot ceilings will open onto a large patio, keeping the indoor/outdoor beach party feel of the original El Tesoro. The restaurant’s food and atmosphere are inspired by the Mexican state of Guerrero, which occupies a long stretch of coastline along Acapulco Bay.

The El Tesoro patio will look onto a public space with an amphitheater, and the location is a 10-15 minute walk to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Raines said he hopes to have the restaurant open by March 2026, a few months ahead of the World Cup.

Much of the new El Tesoro menu will remain the same, but the size of the kitchen will give them much more flexibility, Raines said. Some popular daily specials at the Edgewood and West End locations might be added to the regular menu in South Downtown, and Raines said he hopes to have a fresh fruit and juice bar like the ones commonly seen in Mexican beach towns.

El Tesoro will join local coffee chain Spiller Park and Thai restaurant Tyde Tate Kitchen among the food and beverage concepts currently open in the reinvigorated South Downtown development. Also slated to join the lineup of eateries is Delilah’s Everyday Soul.

The portfolio of properties — 53 buildings and several acres of downtown parking lots across 10 blocks —was previously owned by German developer Newport before it was purchased in 2024 by local entrepreneurs Jon Birdsong and David Cummings.

