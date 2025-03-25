Food & Dining
El Tesoro will take its Mexican beach party downtown ahead of World Cup

Tacos from the menu of El Tesoro / Courtesy of Chris Rank for Rank Studios

48 minutes ago

Mexican restaurant Taqueria El Tesoro will bring its coastal fiesta vibes to Atlanta’s South Downtown development with plans to open before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The restaurant’s third location at 171 Mitchell Street SW will also be its largest, with a kitchen big enough to accommodate a catering operation, owner Alan Raines told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said the original space had been divided in half, but South Downtown developers knocked down a wall to create a 3,600-square-foot shell that made it an excellent fit for the next El Tesoro.

According to South Downtown spokeswoman April Stammel, the building was a single storefront when it was first built around 100 years ago, which can be seen in archival photos. When the renovation is complete, the storefront will more closely resemble its original appearance.

An undated image of Security Jewelry and Loan Company. The renovated building will become the third location of Taqueria El Tesoro in 2026. (Lane Brothers Photographic Collection at GSU Library LBCB096-025a)

The new restaurant will keep much of the ethos that has made El Tesoro’s Edgewood location a popular neighborhood hangout. An airy interior with 22-foot ceilings will open onto a large patio, keeping the indoor/outdoor beach party feel of the original El Tesoro. The restaurant’s food and atmosphere are inspired by the Mexican state of Guerrero, which occupies a long stretch of coastline along Acapulco Bay.

The El Tesoro patio will look onto a public space with an amphitheater, and the location is a 10-15 minute walk to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Raines said he hopes to have the restaurant open by March 2026, a few months ahead of the World Cup.

The historic building at 171 Mitchell Street will be restored before becoming the home of Taqueria El Tesoro's third location. March 25, 2025 (Courtesy of South Downtown Atlanta)

Credit: South Downtown Atlanta

icon to expand image

Credit: South Downtown Atlanta

Much of the new El Tesoro menu will remain the same, but the size of the kitchen will give them much more flexibility, Raines said. Some popular daily specials at the Edgewood and West End locations might be added to the regular menu in South Downtown, and Raines said he hopes to have a fresh fruit and juice bar like the ones commonly seen in Mexican beach towns.

El Tesoro will join local coffee chain Spiller Park and Thai restaurant Tyde Tate Kitchen among the food and beverage concepts currently open in the reinvigorated South Downtown development. Also slated to join the lineup of eateries is Delilah’s Everyday Soul.

The portfolio of properties — 53 buildings and several acres of downtown parking lots across 10 blocks —was previously owned by German developer Newport before it was purchased in 2024 by local entrepreneurs Jon Birdsong and David Cummings.

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter
