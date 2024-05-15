Dissen is the chef behind several farm-to-table restaurants including the Market Place Restaurant and Lounge in Asheville, North Carolina. In 2021, he claimed the title of “Most Sustainable Chef in the World” on National Geographic’s TV series, “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.”

“Thoughtful Cooking,” Dissen readily admits, isn’t designed to be quick. Rather, “it’s inconvenient in all the right ways: it asks the home cook to be in the moment, to take a breath, and to connect.”

That means taking our time to ponder the season’s cycles with the local bounty — lessons he learned exploring the Appalachian forests of his youth and enjoying meals prepared by his grandmother from her West Virginia garden.

Chapters flow from season to season, linked by Dissen’s evocative storytelling and recipes that marry nature’s flavors with modern twists. In summer, that includes grilled summer squash drizzled with homemade chili crisp; fried catfish with chowchow and boiled peanut stew; and heirloom tomatoes sandwiched in Pullman bread smeared with garlic confit aioli.

“Even a simple tomato sandwich has the ability to transform,” Dissen explains, “especially when we aren’t trying to balance our phone on our other hand, waiting for the perfect Instagrammable moment.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

