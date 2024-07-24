In his youth, Yevhen Klopotenko left his native Ukraine to live with his grandmother in Great Britain, exposing him to new cuisines and igniting his culinary pursuits. He waited tables across Europe and the United States, created a cooking competition in Kyiv, won “MasterChef Ukraine,” and studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris.

Along the way, he asked himself: “Why do I know more about the regional cooking of, say, Italy than I do about the cooking of the place where I grew up?”

Now a Kyiv restaurant owner, online cooking teacher and social activist, Klopotenko answers that question in the introduction to his new book, “The Authentic Ukrainian Kitchen: Recipes From a Native Chef” (Voracious, $40). Eighty years of Soviet rule in the 20th century eradicated much of the region’s culture and identity, he explains, replacing it with what the occupying government deemed “ideologically correct” ways of thinking, dressing and eating. Meanwhile, “the incredibly varied dishes once lovingly prepared by our ancestors went into hiding.”