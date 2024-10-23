Scan the table of contents of “Pass the Plate: 100 Delicious, Highly Shareable, Everyday Recipes” (Clarkson Potter, $35) and you’ll quickly get a sense of the eclectic cooking style that’s won Carolina Gelen millions of Instagram and TikTok followers. Seductive-sounding recipe titles such as Turkish Eggs with Spiced Butter and Garlicky Yogurt, Honey Chipotle Salmon Tacos Dorados and Brown Butter Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookies perfectly capture the cross-cultural flavors of the moment.

You might be surprised to learn that, before immigrating to the U.S. in 2021, most of Gelen’s culinary education took place in the one-bedroom apartment where she grew up in Transylvania, Romania. In the book’s introduction, she fondly recalls sharing bountiful dinners with extended family members in which the person closest to the food would ask everyone to “pass the plate” for them to fill it.

She showed an aptitude for cooking at age 5, when her mom allowed her to roll dough for doughnuts — a joyful weekly ritual that later inspired her to replicate more worldly dishes made by Nigella Lawson and her other TV chef heroes. But her parents, having suffered through communism and poverty, steered her toward ambitions that offered more financial security.