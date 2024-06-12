In years past, a copy of “The Joy of Cooking” or some other universally beloved grease-stained tome resided in practically every kitchen in America. Lately, though, the appetite for those weighty comprehensive volumes appears to have waned.

This trend is not lost on Christopher Kimball, who, seven years ago, founded Milk Street, the multimedia empire dedicated to helping American cooks expand their nightly meal repertoire with global flavors and techniques.

In the introduction to Milk Street’s latest cookbook, Kimball notes how ancestral recipes have been largely replaced by whims of the current zeitgeist. And trying to produce a single handy volume that appeals to today’s diverse and internet-savvy audience poses challenges far more complex than the ones Fannie Farmer and Irma Rombauer encountered when the grocery landscape was more homogeneous. But Kimball and his well-traveled team have risen to the occasion.