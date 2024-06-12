Breaking: US inflation cooled in May in sign that price pressures may be easing
Food & Dining

Cookbook review: A fresh take on the comprehensive American cookbook

‘Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year’ by Christopher Kimball (Voracious, $45)
"Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year" by Christopher Kimball (Voracious, $45)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

"Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year" by Christopher Kimball (Voracious, $45)
By Susan Puckett – For the AJC
15 minutes ago

In years past, a copy of “The Joy of Cooking” or some other universally beloved grease-stained tome resided in practically every kitchen in America. Lately, though, the appetite for those weighty comprehensive volumes appears to have waned.

This trend is not lost on Christopher Kimball, who, seven years ago, founded Milk Street, the multimedia empire dedicated to helping American cooks expand their nightly meal repertoire with global flavors and techniques.

ExploreCookbook reviews

In the introduction to Milk Street’s latest cookbook, Kimball notes how ancestral recipes have been largely replaced by whims of the current zeitgeist. And trying to produce a single handy volume that appeals to today’s diverse and internet-savvy audience poses challenges far more complex than the ones Fannie Farmer and Irma Rombauer encountered when the grocery landscape was more homogeneous. But Kimball and his well-traveled team have risen to the occasion.

As with their previous volumes, the recipes in “Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year” (Voracious, $45) are easy to follow and take time, money and convenience into account. They use time-saving tools such as Instant Pots and sheet pans, and incorporate no-longer specialty ingredients such as gochujang and pomegranate molasses.

ExploreCookbook review: 'Milk Street: Cook What You Have' by Christopher Kimball

Descriptions for Somali Chicken Soup, Vietnamese Shaking Beef, and Mexican Shrimp in Garlic Sauce provide tidbits of cultural context while sparing us superfluous personal anecdotes and more history than we want to know. Rather, the writers and recipe developers focus on what they do best: arming us with knowledge to help us become better and more efficient cooks every day of the year — whether it’s the right pork cut for maximum tenderness or a new secret to fluffy scrambled eggs.

At 629 pages, “Milk Street 365″ gives your arms a bit of a workout en route to the kitchen. But once you put this guide to work, you’ll likely find your mental load lifting as making dinner becomes easier and more rewarding than ever.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

City officials consider $5M aid for businesses’ water main break losses

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Roswell approves controversial $340K salary for new COO

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

PrizePicks ups the ante on Atlanta

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

PrizePicks ups the ante on Atlanta

Credit: Jamie Spaar

EXCLUSIVE
A new name emerges in APS school chief search: Gwinnett’s superintendent
The Latest

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPE: Global spice blend transforms simple ingredients
8m ago
Made in Georgia: Family lavender farm succeeds through trial and error
Stock Up: 3 quick ways to serve delicious pre-made meals at home
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

EXCLUSIVE
A new name emerges in APS school chief search: Gwinnett’s superintendent
‘He became a bully’: YSL judge’s conduct outrages Atlanta lawyers
The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer